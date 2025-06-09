[Watch] Police Officer Teaches “Basikal Lajak” Kids About Consequences

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Good values and education on safety are best instilled in individuals while they are young, so they will think twice before participating in anything illegal, dangerous, or both.

In a viral video that has been circulating on social media, a police officer stopped three youngsters who were riding basikal lajak, illegally-modified bicycles with no brakes, no bells, and definitely did not meet safety requirements.

Two of the three kids can be seen sitting in the patrol car while the third boy refused to get in, saying that he had to “follow his mom to see his sick grandfather at a hospital”.

The officer later asked him, “Then why are you out here riding your basikal lajak?”, to which the boy replied, saying that those are not basikal lajak.

Unconvinced, the policeman pointed out that the bicycles have no brakes and continued to ask the boy to get in the police car.

Realising that he’s been caught, the boy then broke down in tears, begging the officer not to take him to the police station and promising the law enforcer that he won’t play with the basikal lajak anymore.

Meanwhile, the other two boys in the car told the officer that they had promised to make their bicycles street-legal by adding brakes.

After the reassurance, the officer released the kids and told them to go home.

Many on social media approved of the officer’s method of appearing stern and dishing out discipline towards the boys, despite having no intention of arresting them. It was more of a harsh warning of what could happen should they cause any real trouble.

Some on social media also pointed out that the boys are not bad kids when they salam the officer before they left, noting that they still remembered their manners around adults. They even let out a “terima kasih!” as they rode away.

Parents can be fined RM20,000 or jailed up to 5 years for neglecting the safety of their kids

For those wondering, the basikal lajak culture is quite rampant in Malaysia and has caused many traffic-related deaths and injuries.

Parents found guilty of neglecting the safety of their underage children who are actively participating in basikal lajak activities could be imprisoned up to five years or fined RM20,000, or both.

In 2017, a woman from Johor was involved in an accident that resulted in the deaths of eight teenage cyclists.

She was initially charged with one count of reckless driving, but after two appeals and large public support, the Court of Appeal decided to set aside her conviction.

READ MORE: Timeline Of Sam Ke Ting And The ‘Basikal Lajak’ Case

READ MORE: Basikal lajak: Parents can be jailed for up to five years or fined RM20,000

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.