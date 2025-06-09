[Watch] Pearly Tan Opens Up About Her Ideal Partner: “I Like The Blur Blur Type”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysian badminton star Pearly Tan recently shared some candid insights about her romantic preferences, revealing a refreshingly down-to-earth approach to love that has charmed fans across social media.

When asked about her ideal partner during a recent interview, Tan surprised many with her honest and relatable answer.

“I like the blur blur type,” she admitted with a laugh, referring to someone who might be a bit absent-minded or endearingly clueless at times.

This preference for someone less polished or “perfect” showcases Tan’s genuine personality – the 25-year-old values authenticity over superficial qualities that many might prioritise.

Connection Over Perfection

The Olympic medalist emphasised that compatibility matters most to her.

“Someone I can click with, someone I can talk to easily,” she explained.

This focus on emotional connection and communication reveals a mature understanding of what makes relationships work beyond initial attraction.

Tan also shared some specific preferences, mentioning she’d prefer someone taller than her.

Despite being widely regarded as one of the most beautiful female badminton players, Tan’s approach to relationships shows she values substance over superficial attraction – a refreshing perspective from someone who could easily prioritise looks given her striking appearance.

From Power Smashes to Patient Teaching

Interestingly, when it comes to her professional sport, she’s completely open to teaching rather than expecting expertise.

“He doesn’t need to know how to play badminton,” she said. “I can teach him!”

This willingness to share her passion without requiring it as a prerequisite reveals her generous and patient nature.

Fans have playfully joked that any future boyfriend better think twice before getting into arguments.

Tan is known for her powerful smash and even set a Guinness World Record in 2023 for the fastest recorded badminton smash by a woman.

A Refreshing Take on Modern Dating

The badminton champion’s openness about her romantic preferences has led to positive discussions online, with many praising her for being honest and relatable despite her celebrity status.

Her willingness to embrace imperfection and prioritise genuine connection over superficial qualities resonates with many who are tired of dating culture’s emphasis on image over substance.

A young Tan (right) seen here with an equally young Lee Zii Jia, Malaysia’s top men’s singles badminton player. They both hailed from Alor Setar, Kedah.

Tan’s ability to connect and communicate effectively isn’t limited to her personal life; it has also been key to her professional success.

Her partnership with M. Thinaah has been flourishing on the badminton court, with national women’s doubles head coach Rosman Razak crediting their “excellent communication with each other on court” as a crucial factor in their recent remarkable run.

The duo has been on fire over the past month, winning the Thailand Open, reaching the Malaysia Masters semi-finals, Singapore Open quarter-finals, and most notably, making it to their first Super 1000 final at the Indonesia Open.

Though they narrowly lost to world No. 1 China’s Liu Sheng Shu-Tan Ning in a thrilling 87-minute match, their performance has elevated them to world No. 3 – the highest ranking of their careers.

The duo are set to meet with the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM)’s big bosses next week to talk about their contracts.

