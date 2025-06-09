Pakistan Seeks Enhanced ASEAN Partnership Status Through Malaysia’s Support

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The conference room at Pakistan’s High Commission buzzed with quiet activity as reporters settled into their seats last Friday.

High Commissioner Syed Ahsan Raza Shah adjusted his notes at the podium, preparing to outline his country’s diplomatic priorities in Southeast Asia.

Pakistan is renewing its decades-long effort to secure full dialogue partner status with ASEAN, building on relationships established since becoming the bloc’s first sectoral dialogue partner in 1993.

“This matter has been discussed between the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Prime Minister of Malaysia. As soon as the moratorium (on accepting new dialogue partners) is lifted, we hope to be given full dialogue partner status,” Shah told the media briefing.

Pakistan’s diplomatic presence in Malaysia: The national flag at the Pakistan High Commission with Kuala Lumpur’s skyline featuring the Petronas Towers. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The High Commissioner emphasised Pakistan’s long-standing appreciation for cooperation with the regional bloc and desire to expand existing partnerships.

He described ASEAN as a vital platform for promoting regional peace and stability, fostering economic cooperation, and enhancing mutual development.

Malaysia’s support for Pakistan’s ASEAN aspirations gained public attention last October when Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim reportedly expressed full backing for Pakistan’s bid to become a full dialogue partner.

Malaysia’s Mediation Offer and Responses

Shah also addressed Malaysia’s potential role in resolving regional conflicts.

Following a deadly attack in Pahalgam, India, on 22 April that claimed 26 lives—mostly tourists—Anwar had offered Malaysia’s assistance in de-escalating tensions.

We appreciate Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in the highest regard as a peacemaker and advocate for peace. He is among the finest statesmen of this era, and we welcome his offer to mediate between India and Pakistan.

The vision endures: A press photographer works beneath the portrait of Quaid-e-Azam (Great Leader) Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan, displayed on the embassy walls, whose dream of international partnership continues to flourish. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The High Commissioner added that Anwar is highly respected in both countries and enjoys strong relationships with the leadership in both Pakistan and India.

However, the mediation proposal faces challenges.

Recently, Indian MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, visiting Malaysia as part of a parliamentary delegation, stated that the India-Pakistan conflict was a bilateral issue that did not require external mediation.

High Commissioner Shah presents Pakistan’s position on water rights disputes with India during the press conference at the Pakistani Embassy in Kuala Lumpur. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Responding to Delegation Visit Allegations

Shah used the briefing to address recent allegations regarding his office’s conduct toward the Indian parliamentary delegation’s visit to Malaysia.

He categorically denied claims that Pakistan’s High Commission had attempted to obstruct the visit, describing the allegations as baseless.

He pointed out that in today’s contemporary diplomacy, it is unthinkable for a country or embassy to request that its host country not allow a delegation from another country.

How can we have the audacity to ask a host country, which has its own policies that we respect, to disallow a delegation? This claim is, to say the least, laughable, ridiculous, and preposterous.

All-Party Parliamentary Delegation, headed by Hon’ble MP Mr. Sanjay Kumar Jha, met with Parliamentary Special Committee on International Relations and International Trade, chaired by YB Wong Chen, Hon’ble Member of Parliament and Chairman of Parliamentary Special committee on… pic.twitter.com/kJDEqvHo1W — India in Malaysia (@hcikl) June 3, 2025

Media Narratives and Diplomatic Responses

The High Commissioner also addressed what he characterised as problematic media reporting patterns.

He cited specific examples of coverage during recent regional conflicts.

During the conflict between 7 and 10 May, Indian channels announced as breaking news that Pakistan had been occupied and that Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore were under Indian control. Such reports are not only false but preposterous and ridiculous.

Building bridges through media: Pakistani diplomats and Malaysian press representatives gather at the Pakistan High Commission following a successful diplomatic outreach. (Pix: Pakistan High Commission Malaysia)

Shah suggested that references to “Islamic solidarity” in some reports were intended to create discord between Pakistan and Malaysia, though he did not elaborate on specific instances.

The High Commissioner concluded by calling on India’s High Commission in Malaysia, led by Ambassador BN Reddy, to clarify its position regarding the allegations about Pakistan’s conduct toward the Indian delegation.

The diplomatic exchange reflects ongoing complexities in South Asian regional relationships, with Malaysia positioned as both an ASEAN partner and potential mediator in broader regional discussions.

FYI, both India and Pakistan have nuclear weapons 😰https://t.co/pcQWpGKdXi — The Rakyat Post (@therakyatpost) May 8, 2025

READ MORE: Malaysians Applaud Brave Pakistani Nationals Who Rescued Putra Heights Fire Victims

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.