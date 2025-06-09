Malaysian Man Says Girlfriend Complains About Being Broke Despite Labubu Obsession Taking Over Their Home

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Malaysian guy just went viral for complaining about his girlfriend’s blind box addiction.

Here’s what happened: This dude’s girlfriend has completely lost it over those little mystery toy boxes.

You know the ones – you pay money, get a random figurine, and somehow convince yourself “just one more” until your living room looks like a toy store exploded.

The most popular ones right now? Labubu – those weird-looking elf creatures that somehow became everyone’s obsession.

He’d even buy her those expensive Labubu figures because he’s a good boyfriend. Sweet gesture, right?

Wrong. That was apparently the gateway drug. Now she’s not buying one box here and there, even buying entire sets – like 12 boxes at once, hoping to complete a collection.

The Plot Twist That Had Him Seeing Red

Here’s where it gets spicy: She’s dropping hundreds of ringgit every month on these things.

Can’t find what she wants in Malaysia? No problem! She’ll pay extra to get someone to ship them from overseas.

Then, she complains about being broke and every single day, she whines that her bag is too heavy.

His response? “Maybe because you’ve got an entire toy collection hanging off it?”

It’s like putting rocks in your backpack and wondering why hiking is hard.

Comments Turn Into Couples Counselling Session

The comments section turned into relationship therapy.

“Dump Her” squad:

“There are girls out there who save money, bro”

“Y’all want different things – time to go”

“New girlfriend fixes this problem real quick”

“Let Her Live” team:

“Nothing wrong with buying stuff that makes you happy”

“Few hundred a month? That’s not crazy”

“Everyone’s got their thing”

The guy’s not wrong for being annoyed.

Nobody wants to live in a toy warehouse or hear daily money complaints when hundreds are going to collectibles.

But maybe she’s just found something that genuinely makes her happy in a world that’s pretty stressful right now.

That surprise element, the thrill of potentially getting something rare – it’s like a mini celebration every time you open one.

The New Money Game: Chasing Those Rare Pulls

While you might find basic figurines in the second-hand market for RM20++, the real money is in the rare pieces.

Take the popular Beckham-style bag charms and Labubu pendants – they come in different versions (V1, V2, V3) with prices ranging from RM50 to RM140, depending on which series you’re after.

But here’s where it gets crazy: if you’re lucky enough to get a secret version, prices can be “fried” (inflated) to several hundred ringgit.

The newest Labubu V3 secret edition can resell for RM800 or more – turning a small blind box purchase into serious money, if you’re one of the lucky few to pull one.

Skullpanda, another hot product from Pop Mart (the company behind Labubu and many other blind box collectibles), follows similar pricing patterns with its own series and special editions.

A Balanced Perspective

Here’s another perspective to consider though.

Some people have shared online about financial challenges related to collecting, with reports of individuals spending beyond their means or, in extreme cases, resorting to theft.

Like any hobby or interest, finding the right balance is important.

While collecting can bring joy and excitement, it’s worth considering how any purchase fits into your overall budget and lifestyle.

And this phenomenon isn’t limited to Malaysia – Labubu and blind box collecting have become global trends with people sharing similar experiences and stories across different countries.

Nangis ga lo liat vt semalem orang2 dewasa antre berjam2 sampe berakhir rusuh demi membeli labubu, pada saat bersamaan ada adek2 kecil kreasi bikin labubu sendiri pake kertas & selotip. 🥲🥲 It feels wrong. https://t.co/737xgbVYPu pic.twitter.com/hqTdo93nEr — the elusive sniffer (@shandya) September 16, 2024

