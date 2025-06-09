“Just A Bad Day?” LinkedIn Post Sparks Debate On Hospitality At Malaysian Airports

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Whenever you’re about to fly out to a destination, either for leisure or work, the journey can have a big impact on your mood. This journey, of course, starts from the airport.

Malaysia is well known for its hospitality, especially in the tourism sector. Warm smiles, polite greetings, and friendly staff have long been the benchmark for the industry, and even today, that image remains when people think about going on holiday in our beautiful country. After all, we all know the tagline: Budi Bahasa Budaya Kita.

But sometimes, people do go through bad days and it’s hard to fault them for having a less-than-pleasant attitude. However, should this apply to all positions in an airport? And is being indifferent the same as being rude?

Former radio DJ speaks up about quality of service at an airport

Datuk Jake Abdullah, a Malaysian media veteran and former HitzFM radio announcer (DJ Jakeman), recently shared a post on LinkedIn expressing his disappointment over the current state of service at a local airport.

He explained how “cold and indifferent” his experience at the airport felt.

“The guy at the check-in counter barely acknowledged me. Customs and immigration felt more like a cattle line than a welcome gate,” he said, while questioning the absence of warmth and genuineness of Malaysian hospitality.

Jake said he noticed the same pattern after travelling frequently over the past few months, and wondered if the country is losing an essence that made it special.

Image: LinkedIn

Some blame the poor state of hospitality today on hardships caused by unfair wages

Let’s be blunt: money has always been a powerful incentive. A person would go the extra mile given that the amount of work is justified by their salary.

At least, this is what one individual implied in a response to Jake’s post.

Hafiz Marzukhi, a news editor at AWANI International, gave his opinion that there is a culture of “over-squeezing” employees in Malaysia, where salary increments do not match workloads.

He says that over time, workers feel disengaged from their jobs and don’t see the need to go the extra mile. Hafiz’s take on the issue is that once values for employees are put ahead of shareholders, some of the friendliness will come back.

However, Jake disagreed with this statement and said one should find other things to do if they don’t like to work and cannot function in a work environment.

Image: LinkedIn

Is poor pay all just an excuse for a bad working attitude? Or is punching up at work the way to go?

Jake emphasised in the comments section that to strive and move forward, one must work hard and not give any excuses when facing hardship.

That’s a fair comment, but as one other LinkedIn user pointed out, not all people have had the advantage of a good upbringing, education, or mentors that may correct their attitude towards work. Also a fair comment.

But, Jake maintains his stance in maintaining good service and professionalism because according to him, we can’t control everything around us except for ourselves.

Image: LinkedIn

Image: LinkedIn

Is being indifferent and “cold” the same as being rude? And why does it matter?

A person in the comments highlighted Jake’s statement about coldness, lack of smiles, and overall indifference, posing him the question, “How is that being rude?”.

She then remarked that not everyone has had the same opportunities as he did, and implied that he was speaking from a position of privilege.

“The original reply suggesting not over-squeezing employees as a means to address this issue is exactly what needs to be done.

“Pay people better salaries, watch them improve their work. I’ve seen this myself,” she said.

Jake acknowledged and was appreciative of this comment, but maintained that indifference and unfriendliness in a service-focused workplace can be percieved as a form of rudeness.

“Attitude is not just about words; it’s about energy, body language, and presence. These things matter in any role, regardless of background.

“My point was not to dismiss hardship or suggest everyone starts on equal footing. Many people do not have the same opportunities.

“Yes, people can do their jobs without being rude but doing it well requires more than just meeting the bare minimum. A positive attitude is not about being fake; it is about showing professionalism and respect, regardless of background or challenges faced,” Jake said, quoting that inequality can be acknowledged while still holding space for excellence.

Image: LinkedIn

Image: LinkedIn

