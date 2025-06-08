[Watch] Indonesian Fans Cross The Line, Boo Malaysian Players Off Court

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The roar of 10,000 fans can lift a player to glory—or crush them completely. At Jakarta’s iconic Istora Senayan during the Indonesia Open 2025, Malaysian duo Man Wei Chong and Tee Kai Wun discovered which side of that coin they were on, and it wasn’t pretty.

What should have been a showcase of world-class badminton turned into an uncomfortable spectacle, with the Malaysian pair facing not just their Indonesian opponents but a hostile crowd that seemed more interested in disruption than sporting excellence.

Video footage spreading across social media tells the brutal story: every time the Malaysians prepared to serve, a wave of boos and jeers crashed down from the stands.

It wasn’t just passionate support for the home team—it was deliberate disruption designed to rattle the visitors’ concentration.

When Support Turns Sour

The criticism was swift and merciless, as online observers didn’t mince words.

Social media comments captured what many witnessed firsthand: Poor sportsmanship from some Indonesian supporters.

Malaysian players are getting booed during their serves. Disappointing behaviour at such a world-class tournament.

The comparison to a zoo by some wasn’t lost on critics who watched the spectacle unfold.

When fans prioritise intimidation over appreciation of athletic skill, the line between passionate support and mob mentality gets dangerously blurred.

This is badminton, not a war, and respect should be shown to players on both sides — but the shameful behavior from the crowd, booing our Malaysian players during the match, was not only deeply disappointing, it was a total disgrace. https://t.co/9Nf9FawYgc — lala𐙚⋆｡˚ (@fathdy_) June 8, 2025

The Real Losers: Sport Itself

Man and Tee, currently world number seven in men’s doubles, eventually fell in the semifinals of the Super 1000 tournament; their exit was as much a product of the hostile environment as it was of their opponents’ skill.

For players visiting Senayan—once considered badminton’s premier venue—the experience serves as a harsh reminder that sometimes the most prominent opponent isn’t across the net, but in the stands.

The Indonesian response was predictably defensive, with some fans arguing their right to support however they choose: “You all bought tickets, right? So you have the right to watch and support whoever you want! Just don’t throw things at players.”

But there’s a difference between passionate support and turning a sporting venue into a psychological battleground.

When the crowd becomes the story instead of the sport itself, everyone loses, especially the game of badminton.

Adding fuel to the fire, some observers suggested the hostility stemmed from more profound resentment, particularly the fact that Malaysia’s badminton program has benefited from Indonesian coaching expertise, including figures like Rexy Mainaky and Herry Iman Pierngadi, who now guide their regional rivals.

Aku rasa fans badminton Indo ni koyak sebenarnya pasal coach diorang kebanyakan decide untuk coaching di Malaysia. Especially bila Herry IP dilamar BAM. Fair enough untuk kata boo player bukan lah satu kesalahan tapi is it ethical? I don't think so. #IndonesiaOpen2025 — zll 🇲🇾 (@MohdZol) June 8, 2025

