[Watch] Hearts Over Hardware: Pearly-Thinaah’s Glorious Defeat In Indonesia Open 2025

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Sometimes losing feels a lot like winning, and Malaysia’s badminton darlings Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah just proved exactly that at the Indonesia Open 2025.

The dynamic duo fell short of their maiden Super 1000 title dream, succumbing to world number one Chinese pair Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning in a nail-biting three-set thriller that had everyone on the edge of their seats. Final score: 25-23, 12-21, 19-21.

But here’s the thing about great defeats—they sometimes shine brighter than hollow victories.

After bulldozing through Li Yi Jing and Luo Xu Min in the semifinals, the Thailand Open champions walked into Sunday’s final carrying the hopes of a nation that hadn’t seen a women’s doubles champion at this tournament since Chin Ee Hui and Wong Pei Tty claimed glory back in 2009.

The match was pure theatre. Pearly-Thinaah stumbled early in the first set, trailing 6-11 before clawing back to level at 16-16.

What followed was badminton at its most brutal and beautiful—two pairs trading blows until Malaysia’s finest edged ahead 25-23.

The Heartbreak Set: When Dreams Meet Reality

The second set belonged to the Chinese world beaters, who surged to a commanding 14-8 lead and never looked back, closing out 21-12 to force a decider.

The final set was where legends are made and hearts are broken. Pearly-Thinaah found their rhythm again, leading 10-7, but sport has a cruel sense of timing.

The scores locked at 15-15, and from there it became a test of nerves as much as skill.

In the end, experience trumped ambition by the narrowest of margins—21-19 to the Chinese pair.

When the Nation Speaks

“Malaysia is proud of both of you,” perfectly captured the national sentiment, while others emphasised the quality of the opposition.

It’s okay, Pearly/Thinaah, what’s important is that you fought, and you weren’t facing ordinary opponents.

The drama had fans literally on the edge of cardiac arrest, with comments about “almost having a heart attack watching” flooding the feeds.

Some couldn’t help but notice how hard-fought the victory was for the Chinese pair: “The Chinese pair really had to sweat to win today.”

The cruel timing wasn’t lost on supporters either: “Already leading 9-4 in the third set… just wasn’t meant to be.”

But the optimism shone through: “Excellent, if they play like this, there’s hope for an Olympic medal.”

Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah share a heartwarming moment with fans during a meet-and-greet session by Etihad Airways at the Axiata Arena during the recent Perodua Malaysia Masters 2025. The duo’s approachable nature and connection with supporters continue to endear them to badminton enthusiasts across the nation. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The Bigger Picture

Sure, they didn’t get the trophy.

But the world number No. 4 pair got something arguably more valuable: the respect of every badminton fan who witnessed their gutsy performance against the world’s best.

In a sport where margins are measured in millimetres and milliseconds, they proved they belong at the very top table.

The fans’ reaction says it all—this wasn’t a defeat that deflated a nation, but a performance that elevated it.

When your “loss” generates more pride than most victories, you know you’ve achieved something remarkable.

Sometimes the real victory isn’t the hardware you take home—it’s the hearts you win along the way.

READ MORE: [Watch] Indonesian Fans Cross The Line, Boo Malaysian Players Off Court

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.