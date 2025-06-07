[Watch] “You Can Be From China, I’m From London” – ‘Puan Sri’ Parks In Neighbour’s House, Meltdown Goes Viral

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A parking dispute in what appears to be an upscale Malaysian residential area has garnered widespread attention on social media, involving an elderly woman who identifies herself as a Puan Sri, whose husband holds the title of Datuk Seri.

The incident appears to have begun when the woman had already escalated the matter to the authorities, mentioning about uneducated people and getting out of the house.

She was allegedly heard speaking to a sergeant, asking when he could come to take a statement, requesting that the police check on her neighbour, and asking the neighbour to produce a wedding certificate.

The connection between marital documentation and parking disputes remains unclear from the available information.

She also mentioned referring the matter to Bukit Aman – Malaysia’s federal police headquarters.

The dispute centred around the woman allegedly parking her car on the neighbour’s porch.

The Diplomatic Phase (Before It All Went South)

When asked to relocate the vehicle, the woman seemed to decline, saying she knew her neighbour’s house.

Adding another layer of complexity to the situation, she allegedly claimed she couldn’t start her car properly and needed someone to come and help.

However, it is unclear from the available accounts whether this was due to mechanical issues or other factors.

During the exchange with her neighbour, the woman attempted to maintain a cordial tone, saying, “Don’t worry, we are good neighbours, not fighting type of neighbours.”

On the other hand, she asked the neighbour to lodge a police report when she was repeatedly told to move her car, which baffled the latter.

The Logic Train Derails

The woman then claimed the neighbour didn’t talk to her nicely, which the neighbour disputed.

She then acknowledged that the neighbour had spoken politely, but expressed displeasure about “intruders come and talk to me.”

At this point, she emphasised her status: “I got a title, my husband got a title, we are not loafers, so I can park four cars in my house.”

When the neighbour suggested she park there instead, the woman responded by telling the neighbour not to take video, adding, “You can be from China, I’m from London.”

“I Am Puan Sri!” – The Battle Cry Heard Round the Internet

In what appears to be a separate encounter (evidenced by the woman wearing different clothing), the neighbour asked her not to disturb their workers.

The woman responded that it didn’t matter whether they were workers or not, instructing the neighbour to “make sure you have paid the maintenance fee according to our management, please pay to be our resident here.”

Despite initially expressing a preference for maintaining good neighbourly relations, when the neighbour politely stated, “Please, you can go back to your home, this is my home,” the situation escalated dramatically.

The woman became agitated about being recorded, asking why the neighbour was taking video.

When told “because you keep coming to my house,” she exploded further, shouting “am I a convict?” and declaring “I’m a Puan Sri and I got a title of Datuk Seri here, you know that, you don’t have” while pointing at the neighbour.

The neighbour calmly responded, “This is my property,” prompting her to demand, “Ask who you are first,” before defiantly telling the neighbour she didn’t “give a damn” if the neighbour called the police and the cops can “come to her house.”

The situation escalated beyond the immediate dispute when the woman was heard speaking to what appeared to be security personnel, asking them to verify whether her neighbour had a passport, thereby bringing citizenship documentation into what had begun as a parking disagreement.

The Digital Crowd Reacts

Social media users didn’t hold back:

“You can be from China, I’m from London 😂” – because apparently international origins are now part of parking negotiations.

One user quipped: “She missed her medicine…….. right?” – ouch.

The practical crowd chimed in too: “If I were the homeowner, I’d just call the police and report a suspicious car parked in front of my house. Police would arrive quickly 😁”

And the towing company representatives were ready for business: “Too troublesome dealing with people like this 😂 just call TOWING to remove the car far away.. let’s see how big her Tan Sri really is.”

kereta sendiri parking dalam rumah orang.



lepas tu, gigih melawan fakta.



Puan Sri gila teruk sangat dah ni. — Ahmad Nazneen (@ahmadnazneen2) June 6, 2025

When Parking Wars Go Viral

Look, we’ve all had parking disputes.

Most of us just grumble, take a photo for evidence, and maybe passive-aggressively park a little too close next time.

But when disputes escalate to involve claims about titles, international origins, and demands for documentation like wedding certificates, it enters a different realm of neighbourhood drama altogether.

The incident highlights how everyday disputes can quickly escalate in today’s social media landscape.

It often leads to broader conversations about social dynamics, expectations of respect and authority, and the differing approaches to conflict resolution in residential communities.

Disclaimer: This report is based on social media posts and user comments from what appears to be one side of the story. We cannot independently verify all claims made in the viral content, nor do we suggest who is at fault in this dispute. This coverage is intended to document the social media phenomenon and public reaction, not to make judgments about the individuals involved. As with all viral content, there may be additional context or perspectives not captured in the available material.

