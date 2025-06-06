Malaysian Badminton’s Power Duo Moment: Two Men’s Doubles Pairs Set To Rule World Rankings

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia is about to witness something that only badminton powerhouses Indonesia and South Korea have pulled off before – having two men’s doubles pairs ranked World No. 1 and 2 simultaneously.

According to early calculations by sports page Shuttlehard, when the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Rankings drop on 10 June, Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin will keep their throne at No. 1, while Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik are set to climb back to their career-best No. 2 spot (a position they first reached back in January 2023).

Despite their early exit from the ongoing Indonesia Open Super 1000 tournament, Chia-Soh are set to climb another rung after the Danish pair of Kim Astrup-Anders Rasmussen, last year’s semi-finalists, were eliminated in the second round.

The Danes’ early exit means a significant point deduction, paving the way for the Malaysian duo’s rise.

The early exit will result in a substantial 3,600-point deduction for the Danish pair, bringing their total to 86,811 points and dropping them to third place when the rankings are updated next Tuesday (10 June).

Meanwhile, Chia-Soh will accumulate 88,070 points after a 1,800-point deduction, following their inability to match last year’s second-round achievement at the Indonesia Open.

A Rare Dynasty in the Making

This isn’t just another sports statistic – it’s Malaysia becoming only the third country ever to achieve this kind of doubles dominance in the modern era of badminton.

For a sport where Asian powerhouses typically trade blows for supremacy, having two pairs at the top is like having both boxing legends Muhammad Ali and George Foreman in their prime, wearing the same team colours.

What makes this even sweeter for Malaysian fans is that these aren’t just tournament winners – these are homegrown talents who’ve been grinding their way up the ranks, making the country’s decades-long investment in badminton development look like a master stroke.

If these predictions hold true, Malaysian badminton fans might want to screenshot this moment for the history books.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Flash Sukan.

