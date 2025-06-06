Living With Parents On RM3,000 Monthly And Still Complaining About Being Poor

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A social media firestorm erupted when one tone-deaf critic decided to roast young Malaysians living with their parents on a RM3,000 monthly paycheck.

His hot take? If you’re bunking with the folks, you’ve got no right to cry broke.

“What are they spending it all on – matcha lattes and online shopping sprees?” the keyboard warrior sneered on Threads, setting off a nuclear reaction of responses from Malaysia’s fed-up youth.

The reality check came fast and furious.

“Just Move Out If You’re Complaining” – The Math Says Otherwise

One commenter dropped the mic with their story: after losing their dad, they’re now shouldering everything from groceries to mom’s medical bills – a financial juggling act that would make any landlord’s demands look like pocket change.

Another chimed in, breaking down their RM2,000 salary disappearing act: car payments, gas money, and keeping the lights on at home don’t exactly pay themselves.

With Malaysia’s cost of living doing its best rocket impression, that RM3,000 paycheck is stretching thinner than a piece of roti canai.

The consensus? Living under your parents’ roof in 2025 isn’t the free ride critics think it is – it’s often a necessity wrapped in family obligations, served with a side of financial anxiety.

While the financial pressures are real, the irreplaceable fragments of family life remind us that sometimes, the richest returns come from simply being present.

Time…



Currency paling mahal bila duduk dengan family



Ofc duit penting…



Tapi jangan jadi hamba duit… https://t.co/XO1iERWO7w — Nasriqul Afiq (@nasriqul) April 3, 2025

When RM3,000 Isn’t Enough: The Reality Check Malaysia’s Youth Are Serving Up

The viral throwdown exposes a wider truth: for many young Malaysians, moving out isn’t just a pipe dream – it’s a mathematical impossibility.

As one defender put it, “It’s not about working harder; reality’s just playing hardball.”

Think of it as Malaysia’s ‘you-can’t-be-poor-if-you-have-a-smartphone’ debate 2.0, but this time with entire households hanging in the balance.

The only thing getting roasted harder than the original poster’s take?

The assumption that living at home means living the easy life.

Just ask the growing number of “property casualties” – those who bought into the “own property at all costs” pressure, only to end up with a fancy address and a financial noose.

Bulanan bayar bank: Hampir RM3K

Gaji: RM4.4K



Jangan salah beli rumah, beli ikut kemampuan kewangan. pic.twitter.com/QjMDKDRPWr — 🇲🇾 Kewangan Graduan (@kewangangraduan) January 20, 2025

READ MORE: The Horror Of Malaysia’s ‘Coffin’ Living, Tiny Room In Seri Kembangan Costs RM350

READ MORE: Couple Banks 20% For 5 Years, Unlocks RM700,000 Dream Home

READ MORE: A Family’s Struggle: The Heartbreaking Reality Of Homelessness In Malaysia

DISCLAIMER: This article isn’t advocating for or against living with parents or purchasing property – these are deeply personal decisions that depend on individual circumstances, financial situations, and family dynamics. What it does highlight, however, is the complex reality that many young Malaysians face in today’s economic landscape. For financial advice, please consult qualified financial planners who can assess your specific situation.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.