Kelantan Homeowners Turn Flood Zones Into Financial Opportunities

Picture this: You’re scrolling through property listings, desperately trying to escape the crushing reality of six-figure home prices, when suddenly, like a mirage in the desert of Malaysian real estate, you spot it.

A single-storey terrace house for RM73,000.

That’s not a typo. We’re talking about the price of a mid-range sedan for an actual house with walls, a roof, and everything.

Too good to be true? Well, there’s a splash of reality you should know about. A local real estate agent recently shared his journey of discovery about this seemingly incredible deal in Pasir Mas, Kelantan.

At first glance, the photos show a neat row of houses in a well-planned residential area – the kind of place where you might imagine kids riding bikes and neighbours exchanging rendang recipes during Hari Raya.

Plot Twist: When Your Living Room Becomes Atlantis

But here’s where the plot thickens – and by thickens, we mean quite literally gets submerged.

After some digital sleuthing, our intrepid agent uncovered photos that would make Aquaman feel right at home: the entire neighbourhood transformed into an impromptu water park during flood seasons.

The listing is a masterclass in why due diligence isn’t just real estate jargon – it’s your lifeline to avoiding an unexpected swimming pool where your living room should be.

For now, this particular slice of Malaysian real estate remains a testament to the age-old wisdom: location, location, location – and maybe check the flood maps while you’re at it.

Creative Claims: The Unexpected Economics of Flood Zone Living

But here’s where things get interesting – and surprisingly profitable, according to one creative homeowner.

In comments that are raising eyebrows, social media users who claimed to be among the homeowners there shared their unconventional financial strategies.

Every time floods hit (which is apparently quite regular), a homeowner said he claimed flood insurance (around RM10,000), building insurance (around RM13,000), and government aid (RM1,000).

“After three floods and three claims,” the homeowner cheekily notes, “it’s like getting the house for free.”

They’ve essentially turned natural disaster insurance into an unexpected investment strategy.

Kita dah tahu banjir akan berlaku setiap tahun kan?



Saya sarankan ambil perlindungan Takaful yang cover rumah dan isi rumah. Contoh:



1) Rumah = RM 200,000

2) Isi rumah = RM 50,000



Jumlah perlindungan setahun RM 330. Atau RM 28 sahaja sebulan. Buat tindakan bijak sekarang. https://t.co/CcYpiFeujA pic.twitter.com/c0fx8ovt2L — Ikhwan Hafiz (@IkhwanHafizLFP) December 1, 2024

When Monsoon Meets Mortgage: The Reality Check

However, before you rush to become a flood-zone property mogul, there’s a catch (isn’t there always?).

As one commenter wisely pointed out, “Even if you get the house for free, you can’t live in it if it’s always flooding.”

Another noted that insurance companies are catching on – new buyers might find it harder to get coverage now that the area is officially recognised as flood-prone.

A resident from nearby Kemaman, Terengganu, chimed in, confirming this isn’t an isolated case – flood insurance claims are an annual ritual for many in these areas.

The story has evolved from a cautionary tale about too-good-to-be-true real estate into something more complex: a peek into how some Malaysians have adapted to their challenging circumstances, finding silver linings in the storm clouds – quite literally.

Depa kata acara tahunan. Tak tau la kelantan ni insurans banjir cover ke tak — afiq  (@cognitivebiass) November 29, 2024

DISCLAIMER: This article is provided for general information purposes only. The views, information and experiences shared are based on publicly available information and individual social media posts. Any references to specific properties, areas, or financial matters should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Readers are strongly advised to conduct their own due diligence and seek professional advice before making any property-related decisions.

