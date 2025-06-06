House For Sail: Sabahan Woman Floats Her Entire House To Another Kampung

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

When we talk about moving to another place to live, it usually means selling off the old house, packing our belongings, and then move to a newly purchased home somewhere else.

However, one Sabahan woman took “moving house” quite literally.

Through a viral video shared on TikTok, user @siah0004 documented her method and journey in moving her entire house, with the help of some locals, in Kampung Terusan, Semporna, by placing it on small motor boats and floating the structure a few kilometers north to Kampung Balimbang.

@siah0004 Simpan sini sebagai kenangan rumah # sister Pindah kg Terusan To balimbang 😍 lagu jiwang dulu kita🤣 ♬ bunyi asal – MASAREKA STUDIO – masareka_studio

Many were fascinated by how she managed to pull this off, and asked many questions about the entire process.

One user on TikTok asked whether if the furniture remained in the house while it was being transported. The owner of the house said all the furniture remained in place while the pink home was floating to its new destination.

Meanwhile, many also asked her to share a video of the house once it has reached its new destination. The woman obliged and uploaded a second video on her TikTok account showing her home safely sitting on stilts at its new location.

Those who watched the unconventional house-moving process also shared some hilarious comments, such as how confusing it would be for couriers when they send a parcel to her address, only to find that the entire house is not there anymore.

“If I could move my house like this, I’d move every week,” one user commented.

Another user said “The neighbours will be confused. In the morning there was a house there, and in the afternoon it’s gone”.

