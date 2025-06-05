[Watch] When Rainy Days And Airlines Collide: The Senai Airport Shower Party Nobody Asked For

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It was supposed to be just another flight home.

Instead, passengers at Senai International Airport in Johor got an impromptu shower experience.

During heavy rainfall, they had to walk to their aircraft without the protection of an aerobridge.

The weather conditions affected all passengers, including families with young children and those carrying luggage.

Ground Crew Steps Up with Umbrella Service

The real MVPs? The ground crew, bless their souls.

Despite challenging weather conditions, they assisted travellers by distributing umbrellas for the walk from the terminal to the aircraft.

Sure, aerobridges at Senai International Airport are commonly used for some flights, but their availability may vary depending on the type of flight, aircraft type, and gate assignment.

And yes, traditionally, passengers don’t expect to need their swimming credentials to board a flight.

But in the grand theatre of air travel, sometimes you get orchestra seats, and sometimes you get the splash zone.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.