[Watch] The RM13 Mixed Rice Meltdown: When Lunch Turns Ugly In Ipoh

In a scene that would make anyone lose their appetite, what started as a typical lunch order at a mixed rice restaurant named First Curve in Ipoh spiralled into a disturbing display of customer rage.

The catalyst? A RM13 bill for two servings of rice and three meat dishes.

The customer’s order seemed ordinary enough: two portions of white rice (RM3.40), diced chicken (RM3.30), chicken pieces (RM3), and a meat patty (RM3.30).

But when the total rang up, something snapped, and CCTV footage captured the unfolding drama.

After paying and taking his meal to the table, the customer began gesturing angrily at the cashier, unleashing a verbal tirade.

The staff, attempting to defuse the situation, offered a full refund.

Customer Returns to Confront Staff

But the story doesn’t end there.

Fifteen minutes later, like an unwanted sequel, the customer returned with reinforcements – a friend in tow.

Despite the staff member’s apology at the friend’s insistence, the situation escalated.

Outside the restaurant, the customer’s frustration turned physical, culminating in a slap that would ultimately result in a police report.

The incident, captured in a Facebook post, led to heated online debates about food prices and customer behaviour.

While some questioned the pricing, others pointed out the obvious: three meat dishes for RM13 isn’t exactly highway robbery in today’s economy.

The restaurant has since filed a police report, turning what could have been a simple complaint about lunch prices into a legal matter, proving that sometimes, the true cost of a meal isn’t just what’s on the receipt.

