[Watch] Man United’s New Bad Boys: David Beckham Calls Out Young Stars’ Fan Fiasco In Malaysia

Manchester United’s post-season tour in Asia has spiralled into a middle-finger fiesta, with club legend David Beckham stepping in to read the riot act to the team’s young troublemakers.

The drama kicked off when Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho, United’s rising stars, were caught flipping the bird at fans during their stop in Kuala Lumpur.

Making matters worse, the team managed to lose to the ASEAN All-Stars, adding insult to, well, insult.

Beckham, never one to mince words when it comes to United’s reputation, didn’t hold back: “Players are not acting in the right manner,” he said, clearly unimpressed with the youngsters’ antics.

Coming from a man who won six Premier League titles with United, that’s got to sting.

Middle Finger & Mother Issues

Diallo, caught giving the middle finger not once but three times, tried to justify his actions on social media, claiming fans had insulted his mother.

“I shouldn’t have reacted like that, but I don’t regret what I did,” he posted on X.

The excuse fell flat with Malaysian fans, who pointed out that in Malaysian culture, insulting someone’s mother is considered highly taboo and culturally unthinkable, especially in a public setting like a football match.

Many local supporters criticised Diallo’s statement as a convenient cover-up, noting that Malaysian fans are renowned for their hospitality and respect toward visiting teams, making his claim particularly hard to believe.

tak payah dah la nak minat kelab sampah tu. buat rosak nama Malaysia je. bila masa tah org panggil dia diallo + hina mak dia. kau tu turun2 bas terus tunjuk jari fuck. — Irfan.H (@irfanhazim97) May 29, 2025

https://twitter.com/Jenneey_ni/status/1928310922331763150

Meanwhile, Garnacho was spotted not just flipping off fans but also shoving one after the embarrassing defeat.

The whole mess unfolded during United’s 6,678-km round-trip to Malaysia and Hong Kong, a tour that probably seemed like a good idea on paper but ultimately turned into a PR disaster.

The team even managed to need a comeback against Hong Kong’s national side after losing to the Southeast Asian all-stars.

Fans Pay Big Money For The Bird

The incident has led to a heated debate about player conduct, fan behaviour, and what it means to wear the United badge.

Local fans, some of whom reportedly paid RM1,500 for tickets, weren’t thrilled about getting the finger instead of autographs.

“Paid RM1,500 to get the middle finger. Why Amad, why?” one disappointed supporter posted.

For now, the club hasn’t officially responded to the incidents, but with Beckham’s public criticism and growing fan outrage, it’s likely this won’t be the last we hear of United’s Asian tour fiasco.

Bayar RM1500 untuk dapat jari tengah.



Why Amad why😔 pic.twitter.com/R6rH7t8WzE — Hafiz Razak (@hrfuturesnq) May 29, 2025

