Scorching Heat And Unpredictable Rain: Is Malaysia’s Monsoon Season Shifting?

The weather used to be a topic for small talk or as an ice-breaker, but in recent times, it is becoming a serious topic of discussion among experts and the meteorological industry.

In the past week, Malaysia has seen more and more headlines about the hot weather engulfing the nation, and it might have something to do with shifting rainfall patterns and the monsoon season.

The Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) recently announced that six areas in the peninsula are now at level 1 (caution) for three consecutive days due to the ongoing hot weather.

Meanwhile, the east coast region of the peninsula experienced some of the worst floods in its history during the 2024 year end monsoon season. A few western areas of the peninsula such as the Klang Valley and Perak were also hit by random flash floods during this period.

Is climate change shifting rain patterns and temperatures in Malaysia?

An article by Amanda Yeo, Co-Founder and Chief Sustainability Officer at Apex Noble Sdn Bhd with expertise in public policy and Environmental, Social, and Governmental (ESG) frameworks, highlights changing rainfall patterns in Malaysia.

She illustrates how in previous decades, Malaysia typically experiences heavy rainfall during the year-end monsoon season but this has changed in recent months, leading to heavier rainfall almost every day.

Abnormally heavy rainfall in December 2024 flooded this area in Tunjong, Kelantan. Image: BuzzKini

“The increase in sea surface temperatures – combined with the effects of La Niña, has enhanced atmospheric moisture and contributed to more intense and unpredictable rainfall across Malaysia and other ASEAN countries,” Amanda explained.

Referring to the year-end monsoon season in 2024, Amanda said that Malaysia experienced a significantly higher volume of rainfall than usual.

According to her, Malaysia receives 3,085.5mm of precipitation annually (about 8.4mm per day), but on 9 December 2024, the Kerteh meteorological station in Terengganu recorded 364mm of rain in a single day. Meanwhile in East Malaysia, the Mulu meteorological station in Sarawak reported a daily total of 108.2mm on 17 December 2024.

El Niño is a big contributor to the unbearable heat in Malaysia right now

El Niño is a natural climate phenomenon that warms the water surface in the Pacific Ocean. This causes reduced rainfall and hotter, drier weather in Southeast Asia, including Malaysia.

According to a 2024 report by scientific journal Nature, the 2023-2024 El Niño event was particularly strong and its residual effects are still being felt now in mid-2025.

Image: X | MetMalaysia

Image: X | MetMalaysia

On top of this, Malaysia is currently going through the southwest monsoon season, which occurs from May through September. This monsoon period is typically drier, with less rainfall.

Conversely, the northeast monsoon from November to March is the one that brings heavy rainfall, especially to the east coast states of Peninsula Malaysia like Kelantan and Terengganu.

In terms of timing, the monsoon transition phases have shown variability. For example, the transition from the northeast monsoon began on 25 March, 2025, and continued until May, underscoring a delayed onset of the southwest monsoon and extended duration of the northeast monsoon.

