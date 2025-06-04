Malaysian Teachers Face Strict New Social Media And Dress Code

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The strictest dress code isn’t for the students anymore.

In a sweeping move formalised through a directive, the Ministry of Education (MOE) has implemented comprehensive guidelines governing teachers’ social media presence and professional appearance, effective immediately.

The new guidelines explicitly prohibit teachers from posting “inappropriate” content on social media platforms, with specific restrictions outlined in the Ministry’s previous circular.

Key prohibitions include:

Content related to the “3R topics” – race, religion, and royalty

Political commentary

Internal organisational matters

Any provocative or false information

Content that could damage the reputation of educational institutions

Posts that could create negative perceptions

Dress Code Crackdown

The Ministry has also established strict dress code guidelines:

Mandatory “proper, neat, and appropriate” attire

Specific ban on: Tight-fitting clothing Revealing garments Transparent materials Any clothing that shows body shape or undergarments Attire that could “attract unnecessary attention”



“Teachers must demonstrate good professional ethics and moral values,” the Ministry states, framing these rules as essential to maintaining “the dignity of the teaching profession.”

The directive requires all education officers under the State Education Departments (JPN), District Education Offices (PPD), and their affiliated educational institutions to strictly comply with these guidelines.

Meanwhile, public opinion is divided.

Supporters argue it’ll boost the profession’s credibility, while critics worry it’s overstepping into teachers’ personal lives.

But with these official circulars now in place, Malaysia’s educators will need to carefully embrace both their professional appearance and digital presence to maintain compliance with these new standards.

