Woman’s Perseverance In Oyster Mushroom Farming Leads To RM37,000 Monthly Income

Mushroom farming can indeed generate significant income, as proven by a Malaysian woman who has shown that agriculture can be a high-income industry.

Together with her husband, 41-year-old Jong Siew Kuen manages an oyster mushroom farm in Sarawak that now generates an impressive monthly income of RM37,500.

It began five years ago with an initial investment of RM1.5 million and 60,000 mushroom cultivation blocks.

After years of hard work, they’ve expanded their operation to 100,000 blocks, with each block yielding approximately 8,000 kg of mushrooms per harvest.

Like Raising Children: The Meticulous Care Behind Mushroom Cultivation

The business, operated under the company name Perfect 10 Fresh Mushrooms, is managed with the assistance of five employees who help with daily operations.

Jong revealed that her deep interest in oyster mushroom cultivation, combined with the mushrooms’ high protein content and health benefits, motivated her to enter this field.

This isn’t some amateur hour hobby, Jong said, shooting down any notion that mushroom cultivation is a walk in the park.

When she compares growing these fungi to raising kids, she’s not being cute – she’s dead serious about the round-the-clock attention these organisms demand, treating each cultivation block with the same vigilance a protective parent gives their children.

From Crisis to Comeback: Overcoming a RM130K Setback

Despite their current stable operations, they’ve faced significant challenges.

In 2022, their farm suffered a bacterial infection that destroyed all their mushroom crops, resulting in a loss of RM130,000.

Yet, like the very mushrooms they cultivate, they proved that sometimes the best growth comes after a period of breakdown – rebuilding their enterprise from scratch to become one of Sarawak’s most inspiring agricultural comeback stories.

Today, their company not only supplies oyster mushrooms to local markets in Bintulu and Miri but has also successfully entered the international market by exporting to Brunei, demonstrating the international competitiveness of local agricultural products.

Adapted from an article by Berita Harian.

