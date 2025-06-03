The Man In The Sarong: From Viral Sensation To Most Wanted

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Penang police have officially identified and launched a manhunt in a dramatic development following last week’s viral toll booth confrontation.

The suspect, identified as Mohd Shakirin Rejab (also known as Shakirin, Kirin, Bain, Baim, or Bien), whose sarong-clad martial arts display at the Bukit Tambun toll plaza captured widespread attention, now faces investigation under two separate sections of Malaysia’s Penal Code.

The 31-year-old suspect stands at 165cm tall, weighs 68kg, and was last seen driving a blue Perodua Bezza with registration number RY5621.

His last known address is listed as No. 18, Lorong Permai Pura 10, Taman Permai Pura, Bedong, Kedah.

Police are pursuing charges under Section 323 for voluntarily causing hurt and Section 505 of the Penal Code, as indicated in the official police notice.

Seberang Perai Selatan district police chief Superintendent Jay January Siowou has confirmed that the altercation stemmed from what began as a minor rear-end collision at 5:15 PM on 30 May along the southbound RFID lane of the North-South Expressway.

The situation quickly escalated beyond a routine traffic incident.

Search Expands Beyond Penang

Social media users reported tracking the suspect’s movement to Kedah, where his vehicle was allegedly found abandoned in Kampung Permatang Pasir, Bandar Baharu.

Adding complexity to the manhunt, family members are said to have come forward with information about his mental health struggles, prompting calls for a compassionate approach to his apprehension.

Members of the public who may recognize the suspect or have any relevant information are urged to contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Intan Suhaira Syed Ibrahim, at 012-5434747.

While the video has spawned memes across social media, with some creatively comparing the incident to the popular video game Street Fighter due to the suspect’s martial arts stance and sarong attire, the police response underscores the serious legal consequences that can result from such public displays of aggression.

READ MORE: [Watch] Highway Kung Fu: When Mat Kilau Met Wong Fei Hung

Parts of this story have been sourced from Oriental Daily.

