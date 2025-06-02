[Watch] Mobile Legends Tournament In UPM Mosque’s Prayer Hall Draws Public Outrage

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A viral video showing a Mobile Legends gaming tournament being held inside the main prayer hall of Universiti Putra Malaysia’s (UPM) mosque has sparked intense public backlash across Malaysian social media.

The footage reveals gaming equipment and participants occupying space directly in the mosque’s prayer area, an arrangement that many have deemed disrespectful to the sacred space.

The social media response has been divided: some defended the event, arguing that “the mosque is a place of unity, not just prayer.”

At the same time, others suggested that the event could be acceptable under certain conditions: “as long as they stopped during prayer time, game content not lewd, appropriate clothing, and controlled noise levels.”

However, many voices expressed shock at seeing gaming activities within the main prayer hall, reflecting deeper tensions between preserving religious sanctity and adapting to modern youth culture.

@_nabilahhassan Masjid UPM jadi tempat karnival Mobile Legend?! THIS IS NOT OKAY! Terkejut sangat bila masuk masjid, tiba tiba ada satu ruang, penuh students main game tanpa hira orang keliling. At the same time 2 jenazah tengah bersedia untuk solat jenazah di Masjid! Admin approach polis bantuan. Diorang pun tak ok. Admin minta nak jumpa organiser. Tapi last sekali polis dah settlekan. Sungguh memalukan! Ini ke hasil graduan menara gading research uni and top uni yang di banggakan Malaysia! Langsung takde sensitiviti! Main game dah satu hal. Dalam masjid lagi satu hal. Muka organiser lepas kena tegur langsung takde rasa bersalah. I am super worried bout our younger generations! Jemput semua viralkan sebab sadly orang zaman sekarang lagi takut viral dari takut Allah 😡 Tak tahu macam mana program macam ni boleh dapat kelulusan?! ♬ original sound – Nabilah Hassan 🇲🇾🇵🇸

Esports Growth And National Recognition

This controversy arises as Malaysia’s esports industry experiences significant growth.

A global video game company, MOONTON Games, has recently established a formal partnership with the Malaysia Esports Federation (MESF) to develop structured gaming programs, highlighting the increasing mainstream acceptance of esports.

Based in Shanghai, China, MOONTON Games is best known for its mobile games, including Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) and Magic Chess: Go Go, which have gained immense popularity worldwide.

The collaboration focuses on supporting Malaysian gamers, particularly in their pursuit of winning gold in MLBB at the upcoming SEA Games.

The local gaming scene has also gained such momentum that states are now organising esports tournaments for next year’s Malaysia Games (Sukma).

