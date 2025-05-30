[Watch] “Please Win Man United”: Liverpool Mom Prays For Rival Team As Son Can’t Stop Crying In Stadium

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A young Malaysian Manchester United supporter’s emotional breakdown prompts his Liverpool-supporting mother to make the ultimate plea: change teams already.

The heartwarming yet humorous video from Bukit Jalil Stadium captures a mother’s love transcending football rivalries, as she pleaded: “Please win United, so my son will stop crying”.

But when divine intervention fails to deliver United’s victory and her son’s sobs only intensify, she offers what might be 2025’s most practical parenting advice.

“Just change team,… change to mummy’s team, change to Liverpool,” the mother gently suggests, as her son struggles with what appears to be yet another disappointing United performance.

Save The Children: Fans Rally With Support And Solutions

The video sparked a wave of sympathetic responses, with Malaysian football fans transforming the comments section into an impromptu therapy session.

“Dear parents, please don’t let your children support Manchester United – it’s for their future well-being,” wrote one fan, echoing a sentiment that’s half-joke, half-serious concern.

Another observer noted, “You were born when this team was already in decline… how did you even end up supporting them?”.

“Still young and already experiencing emotional disturbance… we need to prevent this before it becomes severe,” one concerned fan wrote.

Liverpool supporters have jumped in with offers to “fill out transfer forms,” while others suggest that pre-puberty is the perfect time for a team change.

Meanwhile, adult United supporters had their own pride to swallow, having confidently predicted an “easy win” against the ASEAN All-Stars. Though, as the saying goes, “big boys don’t cry”, they just had to endure the endless memes and taunts flooding Malaysian social media instead. (Video: Facebook/

Aisyah Alisson Becker)

As United’s Struggles Continue, A Mother’s Love Meets Football Loyalty

In true Malaysian fashion, the moment has become both a source of communal humour and a reflection on the emotional investment we place in football clubs.

As one commenter put it, “Rare to see women make the right choice in football, but this mother chose correctly by picking Liverpool”, – proving that even family dynamics play into Malaysia’s vibrant football culture.

The loss at Bukit Jalil, combined with Liverpool’s triumph and United’s near-relegation this season, only adds salt to the young fan’s wounds, making his mother’s suggestion seem all the more practical.

While the scene has resonated deeply across Malaysian social media, where football loyalties run deep, patience with United’s ongoing struggles runs thinner than ‘roti tisu’ at mamak stalls.

