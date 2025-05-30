[Watch] Creep Caught Face-Down In Women’s Bathroom At Petrol Station, Claims “Just Finished Prayers”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In what reads like a twisted dawn patrol gone wrong, a man was caught doing his best impression of a bathroom floor inspector at a petrol station in Permatang Pauh, Penang – except no one hired him for the job.

The incident, captured on CCTV during the early morning hours, has led to a mixture of outrage and dark humour across Malaysian social media.

The suspect, dressed in black like a wannabe ninja, was caught on camera performing what can only be described as the world’s worst stealth mission – face-down on the women’s bathroom floor.

His excuse when confronted? He’d just finished his prayers at the surau (prayer room).

Talk about going from sacred to scandalous in record time.

A Pattern of Creepy Behaviour

This isn’t his first rodeo, states the petrol station management in their social media post, revealing that the same individual had previously been caught pulling similar stunts with station staff.

The station has since filed a police report, presumably to ensure this bathroom breakdancer finds a more appropriate venue for his floor routines – preferably one with bars.

Social media reactions have ranged from outrage to satirical gold.

One commenter noted, “In 2025, we’re really out here having people spy on… this? The bar for creepy behaviour keeps getting lower.”

Safety Precautions: Because This Is Where We’re At Now

The incident has prompted increased security measures at the station, with management announcing additional police patrols and staff rounds of the female facilities.

They’ve also urged the public to practice extra caution, suggesting women ask family members to stand guard outside – because apparently, that’s where we are as a society in 2025.

In a final twist of irony, one commenter pointed out that the man would likely need to perform special prayers to cleanse himself after his misdeeds, though as another quickly noted, “That’s going to be one complicated prayer session.”

As the hunt for the bathroom bandit continues, police and station management requested public assistance in identifying the suspect.

Meanwhile, Malaysian social media continues to do what it does best – turning a serious security concern into a masterclass in sardonic commentary.

The Final Update: Case Closed

In a TikTok post shared just hours ago, the petrol station appeared to signal its closure in response to the viral incident.

The post, which showed their restroom facilities with the caption “Kes Selesai” (Case Solved), thanked both the police and the Malaysian social media community.

However, it stopped short of explicitly detailing the case’s resolution.

The subtle announcement, featuring nothing more than their standard bathroom interior, speaks volumes in its simplicity, suggesting Malaysia’s most notorious bathroom floor inspector may have finally been apprehended.

