Vehicle Catches Fire On Jalan Bangsar, Abang Grab Comes To The Rescue

A woman posted on social media platform Threads about her multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) catching fire all of a sudden.

The incident occurred around 11.30am this morning (30 May) along Jalan Bangsar, and the cause of the vehicle erupting in flames has not yet been determined.

According to her caption, a Grab delivery rider advised her to call the emergency hotline, and to set up stools to divert traffic away from her flaming car.

Funnily, perhaps written while in a state of panic after being traumatised from the incident, the woman wrote that she was asked to call 911 instead of 999 (Malaysia’s emergency hotline for police, ambulance, and fire department).

She also made a few amusing typos including calling the “bombo” instead of “bomba”, but let’s cut her some slack. Her car had just burst in flames.

“Bomba and police arrived in minutes, put out the fire, had their investigation team check the car, and DBKL (Kuala Lumpur City Hall) was then alerted to tow the car to the side to stop traffic obstruction. All this within two hours from when the smoke was first noticed,” she said in her Threads post.

She extended an apology to people who were caught in a traffic jam at the time due to her vehicle catching fire and thanked the Grab rider, police, fire department, and even some people who were watering plants by the road divider for helping her.

How could a car suddenly catch fire?

A vehicle catching fire without warning could be due to various factors. Among them are electrical system failures which involve faulty wiring, battery issues, or even from aftermarket electrical modifications such as poorly-installed stereos and lights.

Mechanical failures such as the engine overheating also increases the risk of a fire. Fluids in the vehicle such as oil or coolant liquid leaking onto hot engine components could possibly ignite.

Watch out for gasoline leaks as well as even a small fuel leak can catch fire if it comes into contact with a spark or hot surface.

If you see smoke, smell something burning, or notice your engine temperature rising rapidly, it’s crucial to stop the vehicle safely and evacuate immediately.

After that, remember to call 999 (not 911) and explain the situation to them calmly, away from the danger.

