Tourist Visits Nasi Ulam Restaurant, Overwhelmed By Variety Of Sambals And Dishes

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Any tourist who visits Malaysia is sure to constantly praise its food.

In fact, some say that aside from the beautiful scenery and harmonious society, food is one of the reasons they fall in love with Malaysia. It’s truly a culinary paradise!

Some are even willing to endure hours-long flights just to satisfy their cravings for Malaysian food.

Tourist excited to try Malay cuisine while in Kuala Lumpur

Recently, a tourist known as Rodica didn’t miss the chance to try some Malay cuisine when she visited the Nasi Ulam Ikan Sumbat restaurant in Kuala Lumpur.

In a video shared on TikTok, she appeared thrilled as she entered the restaurant and saw the wide variety of dishes available.

She was overwhelmed by the choices and was unsure what to pick first

The restaurant practices a self-service concept, which left Rodica overwhelmed and unsure which dish to try first. Soon after, she began by taking rice and then picked out the side dishes she wanted.

Not knowing what was a must-try, she was seen taking a variety of dishes such as chicken, beef, fish, and vegetables. Her plate was clearly full of items she was eager to try.

But she didn’t stop there – Rodica went back to the food section to get even more dishes.

“Okay, I’ll take plain rice because earlier I took nasi lemak, which I think is rice mixed with vegetables. So I’ll take some plain rice now.

“Oh my god, guys, I found 13 types of sambal! Look at how many kinds of sambal they have here,” she said excitedly upon seeing the sambal selection.

Rodica helped herself to the sambal and other vegetables

Without waiting long, Rodica helped herself to sambal matah, sambal kicap, and others. She even said that some people might think she wouldn’t be able to handle the heat of the sambals.

However, Rodica insisted she could handle it, and also took various vegetables like kerabu and more. She also looked at what dishes the local customers were choosing, believing that whatever they picked must be delicious.

In addition, she ordered a coconut shake and teh tarik.

After tasting the food and drinks at the restaurant, she clearly loved it. Every bite was savored with great enjoyment.

“Every food I’ve tasted in Malaysia has been amazing,” she said.

She told her friend how food is priced at Malaysian restaurants

In the video, Rodica also explained to her friend how food sellers in Malaysia usually come over to count the dishes a customer has taken.

She added that if no one comes to count, customers will take a photo of their food to show at the counter when paying.

Before leaving, Rodica bought some dessert at the restaurant and packed various types of sambal to take home.

Previously, she had also asked Malaysians on TikTok for recommendations on where to find delicious sambal, and said she wanted to enjoy the sambal with simple meals at home.

Many enjoyed watching her enthusiastic reaction to Malay food

In the comments section, many people enjoyed watching how much Rodica savored every dish she tried in Malaysia.

Some even asked her to share how much her meal cost based on the variety of dishes she took.

Others said she had definitely chosen the right place to experience authentic Malay food.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.