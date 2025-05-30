Tengku Zafrul Makes Historic Move To PKR, Ending UMNO Chapter

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a significant political development tonight, Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz has announced his move to PKR, a decision that comes just days after the shocking resignation announcements of two senior PKR cabinet ministers.

The timing of Zafrul’s entry into PKR has drawn particular attention, coming in the immediate aftermath of Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli and Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad’s decisions to step down from their cabinet positions.

Both ministers are currently serving their notice periods, with Rafizi set to leave on 17 June officially and Nik Nazmi following on 4 July.

Zafrul’s transition marks a significant shift in his political allegiance, particularly given his previous positions within UMNO, including serving as a Supreme Council member and chief of the Kota Raja division.

Zafrul’s Graceful Exit: A Study in Political Transition

In his heartfelt resignation announcement, Zafrul emphasised the difficulty of his decision, acknowledging his deep roots with UMNO since 1997.

He revealed that he had sought counsel from various quarters, including party colleagues and the UMNO President himself, before making this momentous decision.

His statement reflected both professional courtesy and personal gratitude, particularly in his touching tribute to UMNO members and supporters.

Jasa anda tak mungkin akan terbalas dan akan saya kenang sampai bila-bila” (Your contributions can never be repaid and will be remembered forever). Looking forward, Zafrul has already initiated discussions with PKR’s leadership regarding his membership application. His approach to joining PKR demonstrates respect for institutional processes, as he has committed to following standard application procedures rather than seeking special consideration. This methodical approach to his political transition aligns with his reputation for careful, strategic decision-making .



Political Chess: UMNO Stalwart’s Defection Reshapes Unity Government Dynamics

Back in March, Zafrul had indicated he would not rush into making a decision regarding his UMNO membership, but tonight’s announcement marks the end of his association with UMNO and the beginning of a new chapter with PKR.

The situation has sparked intense discussion within political circles, with some questioning the timing of these major changes in PKR’s composition.

While Rafizi has maintained a strategic silence about his future plans, stating only that he will reveal them at a later date, Zafrul’s entry into PKR represents a significant reinforcement for the party during this period of transition.

This reshuffling of political figures, with two senior ministers departing their posts while a former UMNO leader joins their party despite previous attempts to retain him, signals a complex new chapter in Malaysian politics, particularly within the context of the unity government’s ongoing evolution.

From Parliament to Badminton: Zafrul’s Dual Role in Politics and Sports Leadership

Zafrul was appointed as a senator after his defeat in the elections, allowing him to continue serving as a minister.

He lost narrowly in the Kuala Selangor election to Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad during the 2022 Malaysian general election, despite being a high-profile candidate for Barisan Nasional, a result that came as a surprise to many observers.

His senatorship allows him to hold a governmental position despite not being an elected representative.

His current senatorial term is expected to last until 2025, after which he will need to either be reappointed or face the expiration of his term.

Zafrul is also the 13th president of the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) for the term 2025-2029, succeeding Tan Sri Norza Zakaria.

He is married to Raja Johanna Adrina Raja Arshad, and they have four children together, comprising two daughters and two sons.

