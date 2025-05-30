Kneading To Victory: Malaysia Wins Gold At European Massage Championship In France

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Getting a massage is a pretty common pastime in Malaysia. That’s why there is a massage parlour at almost every corner of the country be it in the cities or the outskirts.

With it being a widely practiced form of physical therapy and relaxation, it’s no wonder that Malaysia is home to some of the best massage therapists.

We even get to choose massage styles from all around Asia too like the traditional Malay urut, Thai massage, Balinese massage, Chinese reflexology, or Ayurvedic massage from India.

Malaysian team from Terengganu wins first place at a European massage competition

One Malaysian massage team managed to stand out from the rest at the European Massage Championship held on 23 to 25 May in Paris, France.

Representing Malaysia, Fahmi Hotblenz Spa won first place at the competition which saw contestants from Asia, Europe, and America, participate in various categories. The categories included freestyle massage, sports massage, well-being massage, and Eastern-inspired techniques.

Although most of the participants were from Europe, the Kemaman-based massage team succeeded in grabbing the jury’s attention with their outstanding technique and performance.

Videos of their victory garnered praise on social media, with many Malaysians expressing their pride towards the team representing the country.

“Malaysia, I’m proud of you,” one user commented.

“Congratulations Malaysia, the prize-giver was surprised seeing the winner’s manners when she kissed her hand. Bringing good manners and culture to the eyes of the world,” another person said in the comments.

Fahmi Hotblenz Spa offers a variety of massage services including traditional urut for men and women, problem point massage, head relaxing massage, cupping, herbal foot bath, and many more.

