School Bus Horror: Driver Arrested For Sexual Assault Of 7-Year-Old Boy

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A school bus driver was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a seven-year-old boy after luring him to the driver’s home under false pretences.

The incident, which occurred on 19 May, came to light when the child complained of physical discomfort to his parents eight days later.

According to police reports, the driver, who has since confessed to having pedophilic tendencies, took the child from school to his residence around 10:30 AM, using the pretext of “helping him shower” before allegedly molesting the young student.

The case broke wide open when the victim finally told his parents about the assault after complaining of pain.

“My son kept saying he was hurting,” the mother told reporters through tears.

When we finally got him to open up about what happened, we were completely devastated.

The parents immediately sought medical attention and filed a police report.

Pattern of Predation: Police Uncover Disturbing Evidence

In a chilling development, investigators discovered multiple photographs of other young boys on the suspect’s phone, suggesting a pattern of predatory behaviour that may have gone unchecked for some time.

Wangsa Maju deputy police chief, Superintendent Syahrul Anuar Abdul Wahab, confirmed that the suspect has been detained for four days until 31 May under the Child Act.

The case has sparked renewed concerns about school transportation safety and the vetting of personnel who work with children.

Screenshots shared by the parents show the driver admitting to his actions and repeatedly apologising, claiming he “couldn’t control” his urges.

This confession only adds to the horror of this breach of trust.

The driver openly admitted to his heinous acts and repeatedly apologised to the parents. Parents immediately filed a police report, and authorities have arrested the suspect for investigation. (Photo: Sin Chew Daily/provided by victim’s family)

Originally published in Sin Chew Daily (星洲日报)

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.