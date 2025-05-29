Finger Fiasco: Man United Stars Flip Off Malaysian Supporters, Breaking Hearts And Teaching Kids The Wrong Lesson

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Manchester United’s pre-season tour in Malaysia has been marred by controversy involving players Alejandro Garnacho Ferreyra from Argentina and fellow winger, Ivorian winger Amad Diallo.

The duo was caught on camera showing the middle finger to their own supporters, including children, during what should have been a heartwarming meet-and-greet session.

Instead, they were treated to an unexpected lesson in how not to handle fame.

“Some fans saved for months to bring their kids to see Manchester United in Malaysia,” reported markodea8, a local sports commentator.

“Imagine teaching your kid loyalty—only for the players to teach them disrespect.”

The offensive gestures were witnessed on three separate occasions: during what was supposed to be a routine fan interaction session, during a friendly match against ASEAN All-Stars, and while walking past waiting supporters outside the team hotel.

From Bad to Worse: Defeat and Pre-Tour Fan Frustration

The controversy comes after United’s embarrassing 1-0 defeat to the ASEAN All-Stars at Bukit Jalil Stadium, where Burmese winger Maung Maung Lwin’s winning goal sent the Premier League giants to a new low.

The Red Devils were booed off the pitch, with fans particularly vocal about losing to a team they had expected to beat comfortably.

Notably, even before the team’s arrival in Malaysia, fans on social media were already expressing their frustration with the team’s poor season performance:

“Must be touching for United players – ‘we played like shit and escaped relegation, but here in Malaysia we are lauded as heroes, parading us on open-top bus. We must come here every year pre- or post-season!” posted a Threads user.

Outrage and Aftermath: Fans Demand Accountability

The middle finger incident has sparked outrage across social media, with even die-hard United fans condemning the players’ behaviour.

“If this was Alex Ferguson’s time, Garnacho would have gotten a boot to the face already,” one fan commented, referencing the club’s legendary former manager known for his strict discipline.

While some defenders suggest the players were provoked by taunts about United’s recent struggles, others maintain that professional athletes should show more restraint.

“No matter what the degree of provocation, you should remain calm and maintain professionalism,” wrote one observer.

The incident has particularly stung in Malaysia, where Manchester United enjoys a massive following.

Local fans who spent their hard-earned money on what should have been a once-in-a-lifetime experience instead got a harsh reminder of the old adage: never meet your idols.

When Names Hurt: Understanding Amad’s Reaction to Fan Controversy

The club has yet to issue an official statement about the incident, but if history is any indication, these players might want to prepare for some serious conversations with their management.

Meanwhile, further details have emerged regarding Amad Diallo’s involvement in the incident.

Sources suggest his middle finger gesture was triggered by fans repeatedly calling him “Diallo” – a name he actively avoids due to its connection to a past trafficking controversy.

Manchester United officially uses “Amad” in all communications, and the player’s sensitivity to this issue reportedly led to his emotional response.

