[Watch] Malaysian Influencer MSPUIYI Reveals Her USD45,000 Annual Skincare Investment

At just 26, Malaysian social media sensation MSPUIYI has lifted the curtain on her meticulous beauty regimen, revealing she spends a whopping USD45,000 (RM190,575) annually on skincare – all without going under the knife.

In a candid revelation that’s both fascinating and eye-opening, the influencer, whose real name is Siew Pui Yi, shared how she’s maintained her youthful appearance through a combination of preventive care and regular treatments since her early twenties.

Her monthly routine reads like a luxury spa menu: regular whitening injections, bi-monthly facial treatments, and yearly laser lifting procedures combined with collagen injections to maintain her signature cherubic cheeks.

The breakdown of her annual beauty budget is equally impressive: USD20,000 (RM84,600) on facial treatments, USD12,000 (RM50,760) on medical aesthetics, and USD13,000 (RM54,990) on stem cell therapy – all self-funded, without sponsorships until recently.

Inside the Six-Figure Beauty Regime That Keeps Her Looking 23

The investment appears to be paying off.

Recent skin assessments suggest her skin age hovers around 23, despite her chronological age of 26.

“There’s many advertisements or marketing on achieving the perfect camera-ready face – in long hours but it really takes a lot of work and dedication. I’m just a more detailed informant,” she shares, pulling back the curtain on the effort behind her flawless appearance.

It’s a testament to the old adage that beauty requires dedication, though perhaps not everyone’s version comes with such a hefty price tag.

Her transparency offers a rare glimpse into the real cost of maintaining a public image in the digital age, where one’s face is quite literally one’s fortune.

For MSPUIYI, who has built her career on her image, it’s simply the cost of doing business.

From DJ Decks to Beauty Empire

Beyond the filtered world of Instagram, where MSPUIYI commands an audience of 25 million followers, lies a multi-faceted entrepreneur who’s turned her digital influence into an empire.

By day, she’s the force behind beauty brands Kiseki Skincare and MSPUIYI Cosmetics; by night, she takes to the decks as a DJ, adding her own beat to Malaysia’s vibrant nightlife scene.

The social media star, whose hourglass figure has become as famous as her business acumen, isn’t just about surface appeal.

Her involvement in the #CancelCruelty campaign — Malaysia’s first united nationwide campaign against the abuse of dogs and cats — demonstrates a deeper commitment to causes beyond the beauty industry, revealing substance behind the carefully curated image.

She partnered with My Forever Doggo, a popular dog and cat social media platform, to amplify the message of this campaign, urging people to stand against animal cruelty

