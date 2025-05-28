TNB Spent Over RM45 Million On Rakyat-Centric Initiatives In 2025

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) delivered a stable operational performance for the first quarter ended 31 March 2025 (Q1 2025), reinforcing its commitment to powering Malaysia’s energy future and advancing rakyat-centric development.

The Group’s Q1 2025 performance reflected stable and sustained electricity demand, supported by ongoing domestic economic growth.

Consumption from the commercial sector grew by 5.1%, largely driven by the rise of energy-intensive industries, such as data centres.

As Malaysia advances its ambition to become a regional digital hub, TNB continues to power critical infrastructure for the sector.

As of the first quarter of 2025, the Group had energised 21 data centres and secured 43 supply agreements, with a total committed load of around 6.4GW, reinforcing its role as a key enabler of the nation’s digital and industrial transformation.

Additionally, the appreciation of the Ringgit against the US Dollar, from RM4.73 in March 2024 to RM4.44 in March 2025, helped ease pressure on fuel and capital expenditures, with forex gains turning positive due to the stronger currency. This further supported TNB’s financial resilience.

“TNB’s focus remains firmly on sustaining stable performance while creating long-term value for shareholders,” said TNB President and CEO, Datuk Megat Jalaluddin Megat Hassan.

Expanding International RE Footprint

Complementing its domestic efforts, TNB expanded its international renewables portfolio with the development of its first solar greenfield project in Eastfields and Bunkers Hill, United Kingdom, slated to be commissioned in the second quarter of 2025.

These projects are part of TNB’s long-term strategy to secure foreign-denominated returns while supporting global energy transition goals.

The returns and insights from these international ventures contribute to TNB’s financial strength and energy transition efforts at home.

This global-local synergy ensures that TNB’s international success continues to translate into national benefit.

Building a Resilient, Inclusive Energy Ecosystem

Building on this progress, TNB’s Q1 performance reflects focused execution across its operational priorities while ensuring that growth is inclusive and aligned with national aspirations.

“Our financial strength is not an end in itself; it is the means through which we create meaningful impact for the rakyat,” said Megat.

As we modernise the grid and expand our renewable energy portfolio, we are equally focused on ensuring that no community is left behind. This is the essence of our purpose: delivering progress that uplifts all Malaysians. TNB President and CEO Datuk Megat Jalaluddin Megat Hassan.

TNB remains committed to delivering long-term value by balancing operational excellence with purposeful nation-building.

Empowering Communities Through Strategic Giving

TNB aims to drive progress with positive social impact to the community by allocating 1% of our Profit After Tax (PAT) towards community development in social, education, environmental and sports.

In Q1 2025 alone, TNB channelled more than RM45 million to support rakyat-centric initiatives across the country.

“Beyond powering the nation, TNB remains deeply committed to empowering future generations through education. Our programmes reflect a long-term investment in the communities we serve, ensuring no child is left behind in Malaysia’s journey toward a more inclusive, knowledge-based economy,” said TNB Chairman Tan Sri Abdul Razak Abdul Majid.

These strategic investments address broader societal needs, including:

Education Initiatives: More than RM36 million was channelled through UNITEN and Yayasan Tenaga Nasional (YTN) sponsorships, benefitting over 20,000 students nationwide.

More than RM36 million was channelled through UNITEN and Yayasan Tenaga Nasional (YTN) sponsorships, benefitting over 20,000 students nationwide. Ceria ke Sekolah: RM1 million was provided for back-to-school support programmes in 40 locations, helping around 8,000 underprivileged children start the academic year with confidence.

RM1 million was provided for back-to-school support programmes in 40 locations, helping around 8,000 underprivileged children start the academic year with confidence. Ihya Ramadan : Approximately RM1.5 million was distributed during the Ramadan period, reaching over 50,000 individuals in Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah through food aid, community events and religious programmes.

: Approximately RM1.5 million was distributed during the Ramadan period, reaching over 50,000 individuals in Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah through food aid, community events and religious programmes. Wakalah Zakat Distribution: Almost RM4 million was disbursed to over 14,000 asnaf recipients, covering Projek Baiti Jannati, house repairs and rewiring, support for the underprivileged, and muslim causes, including mosque and surau upgrades, education centre support and broader aid.

Almost RM4 million was disbursed to over 14,000 asnaf recipients, covering Projek Baiti Jannati, house repairs and rewiring, support for the underprivileged, and muslim causes, including mosque and surau upgrades, education centre support and broader aid. Healthcare Support : Nearly RM300,000 was allocated to benefit 2,560 individuals, including equipment for Hospital Rehabilitasi Cheras and Hospital Pakar USM, patient support at Hospital Sultan Zainal Abidin and initiatives by Pertubuhan Prihatin dan Sokongan Kanser Wanita and World Cancer Day 2025.

: Nearly RM300,000 was allocated to benefit 2,560 individuals, including equipment for Hospital Rehabilitasi Cheras and Hospital Pakar USM, patient support at Hospital Sultan Zainal Abidin and initiatives by Pertubuhan Prihatin dan Sokongan Kanser Wanita and World Cancer Day 2025. Disaster Relief: Over RM300,000 was deployed to assist more than 2,000 individuals affected by floods and storms across several states.

Over RM300,000 was deployed to assist more than 2,000 individuals affected by floods and storms across several states. Support for Indigenous Communities: RM110,000 in targeted aid was extended to over 1,200 Orang Asli individuals in Royal Belum and Slim River, Perak.

RM110,000 in targeted aid was extended to over 1,200 Orang Asli individuals in Royal Belum and Slim River, Perak. Development of National Sports: More than RM2.1 million has been allocated to support the country’s hockey development, reaching over 5,000 individuals through contributions to the Malaysian Hockey Confederation, training clinics, equipment provision and other sports-related initiatives.

Sekolah Angkat Programme Expanded to 50 Schools

As part of its long-term community development strategy, TNB significantly expanded its Sekolah Angkat TNB programme to cover 50 schools nationwide, compared to 36 previously.

With an investment of about RM2.3 million, the programme delivers tailored interventions across academic support, digital learning, infrastructure upgrades and co-curricular development, including:

Confirm AI with UNITEN (10 schools)

Trust School for Peer Assisted Learning and Sharing (PALS) (6 schools)

Thunderbolts TNB (7 schools)

PINTAR TNB with Yayasan Pintar (13 schools)

Sekolah Angkat MADANI (14 schools)

These sustained efforts reflect TNB’s commitment to building a future-ready Malaysia where progress is powered not only by reliable and sustainable energy, but also by inclusive opportunities that uplift communities, empower future generations and strengthen the nation’s social fabric.

Through its continued focus on operational excellence and purposeful investments, TNB remains dedicated to delivering impact that reaches beyond the grid.

