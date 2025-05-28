JDT’s Success Story: Too Fast For Malaysian Football To Handle?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a powerful social media statement that sent ripples through Malaysian football, His Royal Highness Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim (TMJ), the Crown Prince and Regent of Johor, expressed his deep frustration with the current state of football politics in the country.

“We’re stuck with those who can’t tell the difference,” the royal statement began, highlighting a growing divide between modern football management and traditional mindsets.

The Crown Prince’s message emphasised JDT’s (Johor Darul Ta’zim) remarkable 12-year journey of breaking records and setting new benchmarks in Malaysian and Asian football, transforming the club into a powerhouse both on and off the pitch.

The statement particularly criticised the resistance to progress, suggesting that some within Malaysian football remain anchored to outdated approaches, preferring to prioritise domestic cups over league success and international competition.

A Battle Between Tradition And Progress

“Malaysia football don’t deserve JDT,” the post continued, reflecting the deep-seated frustration with what appears to be a clash between progressive football management and traditional mentalities.

The hashtag #merekatakbiasa (“they’re not used to it”) punctuated the message, serving as a pointed commentary on the resistance to change within Malaysian football circles.

This latest statement adds another chapter to the ongoing narrative of Malaysian football’s struggle between tradition and modernisation, with JDT standing at the forefront of that evolution.

JDT’s unprecedented run of 11 consecutive Super League titles since 2014 stands as testament to this success, marking a stark contrast to the rotating championships of previous years.

The transformation under TMJ’s leadership appears to have made the club and its owner targets for criticism from those resistant to change.

Football rivals and administrators, unable to directly challenge the Crown Prince, have resorted to targeting JDT as a proxy for their grievances.

“Sasaran utamanya adalah saya, menyerang saya secara langsung tak boleh, terpaksa menyerang JDT, saya akan meneruskan apa yang saya buat, saya tidak akan keluar dari bola sepak, saya akan meneruskannya” – DYAM TMJ. pic.twitter.com/Y3VVIdtUjb — Harimau Selatan X (@hsxofficials) May 21, 2025

Statistical Supremacy: A Decade Of Dominance In Numbers

Since 2013, the Southern Tigers have amassed an extraordinary record of 340 victories in 481 games, maintaining an impressive 71% win rate.

With only 69 losses and 72 draws, JDT’s consistency has been nothing short of remarkable.

The club’s attacking prowess is evident in their staggering tally of 1,135 goals scored, while their defensive resilience is reflected in 221 clean sheets and just 399 goals conceded.

These numbers tell the story of a well-balanced team that has dominated Malaysian football for over a decade.

Recent Glory: From Cup Triumphs To Commercial Success

Recent achievements have further cemented JDT’s legacy, including a historic FA Cup hat-trick from 2022 to 2024/25.

The crowning moment came in their record-breaking 6-1 victory over Selangor FC in the 2024-25 FA Cup final, marking the largest margin of victory since the tournament’s inception in 1990.

Their popularity continues to soar, evidenced by a record attendance of 34,644 fans at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium during their 2024-25 AFC Champions League Elite match against Buriram United, the most popular Thailand football club.

Off the field, JDT’s commercial success is equally impressive, with two JDT Direct stores operating daily at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium and Toppen Shopping Centre, serving their growing fan base.

This commercial expansion demonstrates the club’s understanding that modern football success extends beyond the pitch.

TMJ regularly shares updates about team developments, future plans, and even behind-the-scenes insights.

This direct communication channel has created an unprecedented level of transparency and connection between the club’s leadership and its supporters.

