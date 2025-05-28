7-Month-Old Dies At Daycare: Parents Dropped Off A Healthy Baby, Received Death Notice An Hour Later

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

What began as a routine morning drop-off at a local nursery ended in an unthinkable tragedy for a young couple.

Their seven-month-old son, Muammar Aidil, passed away suddenly, leaving his parents devastated and seeking answers.

Aidil Khalid, 41, and his wife Nur Farihah Meor Mazli, 29, both practising lawyers, dropped their seemingly healthy and energetic son at the daycare centre at 9:20 AM on Monday (26 May).

“He was his usual cheerful self that morning,” Aidil recalled, fighting back tears during an interview with the press.

Just the night before, he was playing happily with our cat. There were absolutely no warning signs.

The Call No Parent Wants to Receive

The morning’s normalcy was shattered when Nur Farihah received an urgent call from the nursery shortly after leaving.

Their son had suddenly lost consciousness, with milk emerging from his nose.

In a panic, she rushed back to the facility and immediately transported him to a nearby private hospital.

Despite the medical staff’s intensive 40-minute resuscitation efforts, they couldn’t save the infant’s life.

The couple had carefully chosen this legally registered nursery and had only been sending Muammar there for two months, with no previous incidents.

“We did our due diligence,” Aidil explained, noting that the facility cared for several other infants and had all proper certifications.

A Morning That Changed Everything

Rather than making accusations, the grieving parents are processing the devastating news that their only child died from choking on food and milk while at the daycare.

Wangsa Maju Deputy District Police Chief, Superintendent Syahrul Anuar Abdul Wahab, confirmed the autopsy result.

Police are continuing their investigation under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001.

While the cause of death is now known, this incident has led to discussions about feeding practices and safety measures in Malaysian daycares.

As investigators work to understand the full circumstances of this tragedy, the young couple faces the unimaginable task of coming to terms with their son’s death.

Their story is a sobering reminder of the vital importance of stringent safety protocols in childcare settings.

Licensed Daycare Continues Operations: Investigation Underway

The facility, located in Taman Danau Kota, Kuala Lumpur, remains operational.

It is confirmed to be fully registered with the Department of Social Welfare (JKM), holding a valid license that extends through 23 January 2030.

Department of Social Welfare Director-General Datuk Che Murad Sayang Ramjan revealed that the centre recently renewed its registration this January.

“We’re working closely with police to gather preliminary information,” he stated, adding that the department will conduct a transparent investigation into the incident.

The daycare is licensed to care for up to 51 children and currently serves 36.

READ MORE: Baby Severely Bitten At Daycare: Three Staff Arrested As Investigation Unfolds

READ MORE: [Watch] Mother’s Complaint Ignites Controversy As Son Gets “Suspended” From Daycare After Being Bitten

READ MORE: Baby Strangled In Cradle Horror: Mother’s 8-Day Nightmare Unfolds

Parts of this story have been sourced from Kosmo and NST.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.