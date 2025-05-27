Will Our Children Know What “Dan Lain-Lain” Is? Eurasian Man Points Out Concerning Fact

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A man who was involved in a motorcycle accident recently took to social media to share his experience when he went to lodge a police report.

Through a video uploaded on TikTok, user @willz explained that when he was at the police station, he was asked what his race was since his MyKad had to be left at the guard house by the entrance.

When he said that he is a Serani (Eurasian), the officer was unfamiliar with the term and questioned him further about his race.

“I told them I’m a Serani (Eurasian) from Melaka, and they asked me what a Serani is and what kind of mixed race is that,” he said.

A Eurasian person is someone with mixed ancestry who was born of European and Asian parents. For example, it could be someone who is a mix of Malay and British, Indian and Dutch, or Chinese and Portuguese, among many other combinations.

The system does not specify a race in the “dan lain-lain” category

As evident by his frustration, the man highlighted that the problem he faced was due to an incomprehensive system when it comes to the country’s national registry.

He also highlighted the possibility that the country’s education system is focused on identifying the three major races in Malaysia: Malay, Chinese, Indian, without going deeper into what “dan lain-lain” (others) means.

“I don’t even know who to blame. Actually, I’m not trying to blame anyone. It’s the system that is the problem. It’s already 2025,” he said.

Many were sad that people today don’t know what Serani is

A few users in the comments expressed how sad the fact is that there are people who don’t know what a Serani person is. It also shows how dismissive or ignorant a lot of people are about history and the colourful diversity of Malaysians.

Here’s an interesting nugget of information for anyone reading:

In Melaka, the Portuguese-Eurasian community, also known as Kristang, is a creole ethnic group with a unique history rooted in the Portuguese rule of the city in the 16th and 17th centuries.

They are primarily of mixed Portuguese and Malay descent, with some Dutch, British, Jewish, Chinese, and Indian ancestry andtThe community is centered in the Ujong Pasir settlement of Melaka.

