[Watch] 71-Year-Old Granny Fights Off Fake Cop In Penang Necklace Snatch Theft

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a scene straight out of a street-smart survival guide, a 71-year-old woman turned the tables on a would-be robber in Penang, Malaysia.

The incident happened in the afternoon on Jalan Tembaga, when a motorcycle-riding thief tried the oldest trick in the book—impersonating a police officer.

But this grandmother wasn’t buying it as the man was not wearing a uniform.

When the fake cop couldn’t produce evidence to back up his story, she called his bluff.

That’s when things got physical.

The thief grabbed for her gold necklace, managing to snap it in half – but our hero wasn’t going down without a fight.

Water Container: The New Self-Defense Tool

Armed with a water container (yes, you read that right), she fought back hard enough to send the thief running with just half his prize.

The necklace, worth about RM2,000, had been her prized possession for years.

Her son, known as Elwyn, said this kind of thing hasn’t happened in their neighbourhood for two decades.

“My mom didn’t even scream for help,” he says, explaining why nearby onlookers initially didn’t jump in.

They probably thought it was just an argument.

Thankfully, as Elwyn noted in his post, his mother escaped with only minor injuries, though the incident has raised concerns about safety in what has been historically a peaceful area.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Sin Chew.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.