[Photos] A Red Devil’s Afternoon: When Manchester United Turned KL Into Old Trafford

The scene at The Trafford Den in Kuala Lumpur this afternoon (27 May) could have been straight out of a football fan’s fever dream.

Portuguese legend Nani, alongside current United stars Casemiro, Luke Shaw, Diogo Dalot, and Tom Heaton, turned this corner of Jalan Doraisamy into a slice of Manchester for one unforgettable afternoon.

Inside The Trafford Den, the scene was meticulously crafted to recreate a slice of Manchester, with the iconic Tiger Beer and Manchester United logos prominently displayed against a striking blue and red backdrop.

Security was tight, ensuring an exclusive experience for the lucky few who made it inside.

“Having Nani sign my United shirt while enjoying a cold Tiger – it’s beyond my wildest dreams,” beamed one of the privileged fans from three Malaysian United supporters’ clubs who made it past the coveted doors. Inside, the air was electric, the vibe distinctly Mancunian, with Tiger Beer keeping the celebration properly chilled.

The venue’s interior paid homage to United’s rich history, featuring an imposing wallpaper of Sir Matt Busby alongside his famous quote: “I never wanted Manchester United to be second to anybody. Only the best would be good enough.”

This legendary spirit set the perfect tone for the 30-minute meet-and-greet session.

Malaysian Fans Embrace Star-Studded Lineup

Fans brought an impressive array of memorabilia, from vintage match tickets dating back to the 2003 Champions League clash against Juventus to pristine trading cards featuring current stars.

Vintage flags swayed alongside pristine jerseys, while collectors proudly clutched their commemorative books, each item telling its own story of United devotion.

The Malaysian chapter of the Official Fan Club was out in full force, their blue jerseys bearing the Malaysian flag alongside the United crest, demonstrating the club’s global reach.

“Of course, we wish the whole squad could be here,” Karamjeet Singh, from the Red Army Manchester United fan club, told TRP.

A passionate Mancunian, he proudly displayed his Nani memorabilia alongside a Casemiro #18 jersey, bridging United’s past and present.

Outside, Red Devils fans waited patiently, their phones raised high, hoping to catch a glimpse of their heroes.

Where Football Legends Meet Tiger Beer: A Malaysian Celebration

The event space, decorated with the slogan “As The Reds Go Marching On” and featuring both Tiger Beer’s signature blue and United’s classic red, created the perfect backdrop for photos and autograph sessions.

The atmosphere inside was electric, as captured in firsthand photos from the event, with notable Astro Supersport presenter Michelle Lee serving as emcee.

Scenes from The Trafford Den showed fans clutching prized NANI 17 jerseys freshly autographed by the Portuguese star himself.

The professional setup featured a sleek signing station where players met with supporters, while Tiger Beer’s distinctive branding merged seamlessly with Manchester United’s iconic imagery.

In one memorable moment captured on camera, Nani showcased his beer-pouring skills at the custom Tiger Beer draft station, his smile reflecting the casual, celebratory atmosphere of the afternoon.

The timing couldn’t have been sweeter – the team riding high after their 2-0 victory against Aston Villa in this season’s final league match, making this Asian tour stop feel less like a formal visit and more like a victory lap.

For these Malaysian fans, many of whom have been waiting since United’s last visit in 2009, it was thirty minutes of pure football magic.

Extended Time: Your Chance to Experience Manchester Magic

While the exclusive meet-and-greet may have concluded, the celebration continues.

The Trafford Den pop-up bar remains open until 28 May, offering United supporters who missed today’s action a chance to soak in the atmosphere.

Fans can still experience the venue’s unique Manchester United vibe, capture photos against the Old Trafford backdrop, and enjoy ice-cold Tiger Beer in this specially created Red Devils sanctuary.

The extended opening provides a perfect opportunity for the wider United community to be part of this historic celebration, even if they couldn’t secure a spot at today’s star-studded event.

