TRP
Now Reading
14-Year-Old Girl From PJ Missing For 8 Days, Police Seek Public Assistance
TRP
TRP

14-Year-Old Girl From PJ Missing For 8 Days, Police Seek Public Assistance

The teenager, described as having fair skin and mixed Chinese-Indian features, was last spotted at Taman Asia Tenggara on 15 May.

by
May 27, 2025

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Police are seeking public assistance in locating a 14-year-old girl who has been missing for eight days.

Petaling Jaya police chief Assistant Commissioner Shahrulnizam Jaafar issued a statement this morning through the district police’s official Facebook page, requesting public help in finding Angel Ho Kha Suen.

According to the police, a missing person report was filed at 8:36 PM on 19 May.

The teenager was last seen at Jalan 21/33, Seapark at 2 PM on 15 May.

The missing girl has fair skin, stands at 160cm tall, and has mixed Chinese-Indian features.

Members of the public who spot the girl are urged to contact their nearest police station or call the Petaling Jaya District Police Headquarters Operations Room at 03-79662222, or contact Investigation Officer Sergeant Aina at 010-2762186 with any information.

READ MORE: 12-Year-Old Boy Found 30 Kilometers from Home After 18 Hours Missing
READ MOREMom’s Missing Teen Alert Backfires: ‘Stop Embarrassing Me, I’m Fine!’

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s FacebookTwitterInstagram, or Threads.

Get more stories like this to your inbox by signing up for our newsletter.

Tags
TRP

© 2024 The Rakyat Post. All Rights Reserved. Owned by 3rd Wave Media Sdn Bhd