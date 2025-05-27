14-Year-Old Girl From PJ Missing For 8 Days, Police Seek Public Assistance

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Police are seeking public assistance in locating a 14-year-old girl who has been missing for eight days.

Petaling Jaya police chief Assistant Commissioner Shahrulnizam Jaafar issued a statement this morning through the district police’s official Facebook page, requesting public help in finding Angel Ho Kha Suen.

According to the police, a missing person report was filed at 8:36 PM on 19 May.

The teenager was last seen at Jalan 21/33, Seapark at 2 PM on 15 May.

The missing girl has fair skin, stands at 160cm tall, and has mixed Chinese-Indian features.

Members of the public who spot the girl are urged to contact their nearest police station or call the Petaling Jaya District Police Headquarters Operations Room at 03-79662222, or contact Investigation Officer Sergeant Aina at 010-2762186 with any information.

