[Watch] Penang Condo Hit By Vest-Wearing Lingerie Bandit

A vest-wearing underwear bandit has struck a condo complex, The Rise 1, in George Town, Penang.

Sporting a vest and what appears to be a uniform (think security guard or discount maintenance worker), this latest creep has been caught on one of the condo’s surveillance cameras.

The incident has sparked a mix of fear and fury among The Rise 1 residents, who are now double-checking their laundry lines and security locks.

Komtar assemblyman Teh Lai Heng said local authorities have been alerted, and a police report has been filed.

Maintenance Man or Midnight Menace? Residents Told to Stay Vigilant

Teh told the public that if you spot the vest-wearing visitor or any other suspicious characters eyeing your laundry line, the cops want to hear from you at 04-228 2222 or 04-218 1881.

Remember, folks, these days, you need to keep your phones and wallets secure—your unmentionables need a night guard, too.

And if you see someone in a vest poking around your laundry area who isn’t your regular maintenance staff, maybe it’s time to hit that police speed dial.

This latest case mirrors a pattern that’s been reported in the island for some time: similar thieves have been caught red-handed.

Despite previous arrests—including one case in which a culprit received what many consider a mere slap on the wrist with a one-month jail sentence—the crimes continue unabated, raising questions about whether current penalties are enough of a deterrent.

