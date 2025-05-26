[Watch] From Quarter-Final Exit To World No. 1: The Unexpected Rise Of Malaysia’s ‘Fei-Din’

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a twist that reads like a sports fairy tale, Malaysian badminton duo Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin Rumsani – affectionately known as ‘Fei-Din’ – are set to become world number one despite losing their quarter-final match at the 2025 Malaysia Masters.

Yes, you read that right – they’re climbing to the top after a defeat.

Here’s where it gets interesting.

While Fei-Din couldn’t advance past their compatriots and eventual champions Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun in a gruelling three-setter (19-21, 21-7, 21-16), the real drama unfolded elsewhere on the court.

The current world number one, Denmark’s Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen, fell to Malaysia’s other powerhouse pair, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, triggering a fascinating domino effect in the world rankings.

The Rankings Rulebook: How Defending Points Made Champions

The mathematics behind this unexpected ascent? It’s all about defending points.

Think of it as a “use it or lose it” system.

As defending champions, the Danish pair had to match their performance from the previous year at least to maintain their ranking points.

Their earlier-than-expected exit means they’ll lose 2,780 points, dropping their total from 93,191 to 90,411 points.

Meanwhile, Fei-Din, who matched their quarter-final finish from last year, maintains their 91,090 points—just enough to leapfrog into the top spot when the Badminton World Federation (BWF) updates its rankings this Tuesday (27 May).

Battle at the net: Goh (right) and Denmark’s Astrup engage in a tense exchange during last year’s Perodua Malaysia Masters. A year later, their paths would cross again – not on court, but in the world rankings race. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Malaysia Returns to Badminton’s Summit

This achievement marks a historic moment for Malaysian badminton.

Fei-Din is the first Malaysian men’s doubles pair to reach world number one since Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong’s reign ended in March 2017.

As they head to the Singapore Open this week, Fei-Din will carry not just their rackets, but also the weight of being badminton’s newest world number ones.

Sometimes in sports, as in life, you can lose a battle but still win the war – or in this case, the rankings race.

READ MORE: Breaking Free: Men’s Doubles Pair Goh Sze Fei And Nur Izzuddin’s Bold Departure From BAM

READ MORE: [Watch] [Photos] When Viktor Axelsen Traded Olympic Gold For Playground Dreams: Teaching Malaysian Kids The Love Of The Game

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.