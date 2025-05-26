[Watch] “Blue Monkey” In Sungai Buloh: Cruel Paint Job Leads To Handcuffs

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysian wildlife authorities have detained an elderly man following widespread outrage over a viral video showing him methodically spraying blue paint on a helpless monkey trapped in a cage.

The incident, which took place in Desa Moccis in Sungai Buloh, Selangor, has become the latest flashpoint in Malaysia’s ongoing battle against animal cruelty.

The arrest came after a veterinary officer from the Petaling District alerted authorities at 2:10 AM upon discovering the disturbing footage on Facebook.

Sungai Buloh District Police Chief Superintendent Mohd Hafiz Muhammad Nor confirmed that the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) has taken the suspect into custody under Section 86 of the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010.

The video, which shows the elderly man callously spraying paint on the trapped primate while another individual watches without intervention, sparked immediate public backlash.

If convicted, the perpetrator faces serious consequences – fines ranging from RM5,000 to RM50,000, up to a year in prison, or both.

From Social Media Fury to Police Action

It’s the kind of footage that makes you wonder what possesses someone to wake up and decide to paint a living creature.

“This isn’t just about one monkey – it’s about drawing a line in the sand,” says R Kalaivanan, President of the Malaysian Abandoned Animals Association (SAFM).

Such acts of cruelty are not only morally reprehensible but strictly illegal under Malaysian law.

Police have urged the public to remain calm and let the legal process take its course while emphasising that any form of animal cruelty will be met with the full force of the law.

As the suspect awaits further legal proceedings, animal rights activists continue to monitor the case closely, determined to ensure justice is served for this senseless act of cruelty.

