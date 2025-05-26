Birthday Party Turns Critical: Deflated Balloon Nearly Claims Child’s Life

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It started like any other Malaysian birthday party.

The house was filled with the familiar chaos of children’s laughter, the smell of nasi kerabu wafting through the air, and proud parents watching their son celebrate with friends from his kindergarten and primary school days.

The mother, Nurul Huda Zulkhairi, shared that the day was meant to be just another happy memory in their family album.

Just moments before everything changed, the birthday boy was showing off his creative drink-mixing skills to his mother.

“Mama, want to taste? I mixed two flavours together,” he had said excitedly, before running off to play with his friends.

Then came the moment that would freeze time. “Uwais seems to be having trouble breathing,” his aunt noticed, alerting his father, who was reaching for the asthma pump they always kept handy.

The Race Against Time

But this wasn’t an asthma attack.

Within seconds, another relative was rushing toward them with the boy, who by now had turned blue.

What followed was a desperate race against time.

In the speeding car to Hospital Kulim, a father refused to give up, performing CPR on his lifeless child while his friend, Dr. Rafiq, drove frantically through traffic.

The boy’s skin had turned blue, his body stiff – every parent’s worst nightmare unfolding in the backseat of a car.

At the emergency department, doctors made a discovery that would haunt the parents: a single uninflated balloon, lodged deep in their son’s airway.

A Mother’s Vigil of Hope

The boy was later transferred to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) ward of Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah in Alor Setar. The mother shared that her young warrior continues his healing journey, peacefully resting while receiving ventilator support.

The attending physician explained, “His haemoglobin levels were at 7.9,” which led to the administration of two blood transfusions to strengthen his recovery.

The medical team noted minor bleeding in his lungs, likely from the life-saving CPR performed during those critical moments.

Yet, there’s hope in the numbers – his blood pressure, pulse, and oxygen levels have all stabilised, showing promising signs of recovery.

“Right now, we’re giving his brain time to rest and heal,” the doctor explained to the relieved mother, who hasn’t left her son’s side.

Keep fighting, mama’s beloved child.

The journey ahead remains challenging, but each stable reading on the monitor tells a story of resilience—of a birthday boy fighting his way back to blow out another set of candles, surrounded by the love of those who refused to give up on him.

