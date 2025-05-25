[Watch] Battle Of Brothers: Malaysian Shuttlers Make Badminton History At PERODUA Malaysia Masters

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Underdogs Man Wei Chong and Tee Kai Wun shocked their higher-ranked compatriots to claim the Malaysia Masters men’s doubles crown.

The victory marked a historic moment in a thrilling all-Malaysian showdown that had the Axiata Arena buzzing with anticipation.

The final, the first all-Malaysian men’s doubles clash at the Malaysia Masters since 2013, lived up to its billing as Wei Chong-Kai Wun outmuscled Olympic bronze medalists Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik in a nail-biting 21-12, 15-21, 21-16 victory that had the home crowd on the edge of their seats for 50 minutes.

For the eighth-ranked Wei Chong-Kai Wun, this sweet victory on home soil, worth a cool RM158,750 in prize money, adds to their growing reputation as giant-killers.

Having already conquered the Indonesia Masters earlier this year, they’ve proven they can compete with the best, including their teammates.

Sweet Victory on Home Soil

“This feels different – winning at home, in front of our own fans,” said an elated Wei Chong after ending Malaysia’s 12-year wait for a home champion in this event.

The last local pair to achieve this feat was Goh V Shem-Lim Khim Wah in 2013.

The third-ranked Aaron-Wooi Yik, fresh from their Thailand Open triumph last week, seemed to run out of steam in the decisive third game.

Their dreams of a hat-trick of titles (after wins in Bangkok and the Asian Championships) slipped away on home court.

The victory marks Wei Chong-Kai Wun’s fifth World Tour title overall, suggesting a changing of the guard might be underway in Malaysian badminton.

China Rules The Finals, But Malaysian Magic Steals the Show

In other finals, China dominated the events, with Li Shifeng making history as the first Chinese men’s singles player to win the Malaysia Masters, defeating India’s K. Srikanth in straight games.

Meanwhile, two-time Asian champion Wang Zhiyi successfully defended her women’s singles title in an all-Chinese affair against Han Yue, further cementing China’s stronghold on the singles disciplines.

In the women’s doubles, another all-Chinese affair, Olympic gold medallist Jia Yifan and her new partner, Zhang Shu Xian, lost to compatriots Sheng Shu and Tan Ning, losing in straight sets 21-17, 21-18

Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dong Ping claimed the title in the mixed doubles category, defeating top seeds and compatriots Jiang Zhenbang and Wei Yaxin in a three-set final.

But today belonged to Wei Chong-Kai Wun, who proved that in Malaysian badminton, rankings are just numbers, and on any given Sunday, magic can happen on home court.

