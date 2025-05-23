[Watch] [Photos] When Viktor Axelsen Traded Olympic Gold For Playground Dreams: Teaching Malaysian Kids The Love Of The Game

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The energy is just beginning to surge inside the gleaming badminton hall as the late afternoon light sets on the prestigious Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club (KLGCC).

Two-time Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen, known for his towering presence both in height and achievement, is about to transform an ordinary Thursday evening (22 May) into something extraordinary.

Watch closely, and you’ll see the gentle giant of badminton crouch down to eye level with a nervous 12-year-old.

“Ready?” he asks with a smile that could melt Olympic ice.

The shuttlecock flies, and suddenly, age, height, and achievement gaps disappear in the simple joy of a rally.

This is how legends are born – not in the roaring stadiums, but in quiet moments when champions remember they were once dreamers too.

Axelsen shares a special moment with a young badminton enthusiast, demonstrating proper racquet technique across the net. (Pix: Ancom Nylex)

A Champion’s Gift To Young Dreamers

For siblings Mischa Anne and Roen Dhavin Yogendran, aged 10 and 9, this isn’t their first brush with badminton royalty.

As children of Yogendran Krishnan, the current men’s singles coach at Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM), they’ve grown up in the shadows of champions.

But today feels different.

Their father watches from the sidelines as his children, who’ve been wielding racquets for just two years, face off against one of the sport’s most towering figures – literally and figuratively.

(Video: Sugita Kunalan)

“It’s about giving them exposure,” Yogendran spoke to TRP with the knowing smile of a coach who’s shaped many champions.

His eyes light up as both his children manage to score a point each against Axelsen, who’s masterfully walking the line between being inspiring and entertaining.

The Danish champion, who is also a two-time World Champion and a four-time European Champion, has a natural way with kids, making each rally feel like a grand final while keeping the atmosphere playful and light.

Siblings Mischa Anne (right) and Roen Dhavin (left) showcase their achievements on the badminton court alongside a cardboard standee of Axelsen. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Falling In Love With The Game: A Champion’s Gentle Touch

On that special day, organised by Ancom Nylex Berhad and HELM (one of the world’s largest independent chemicals marketing companies), corporate excellence and sporting brilliance met in the most elegant way possible.

Young badminton enthusiasts, some barely tall enough to reach Axelsen’s waist, will have their thirty minutes of magic.

Parents, phones raised like Olympic torches, will capture every serve, every smile, and every moment their children share court space with the Danish champion and HELM-sponsored athlete, whose own journey from young dreamer to Olympic glory has inspired millions.

Axelsen signs autographs for young fans during the badminton session. His cardboard cutout is visible in the foreground while he gives personal attention to each young admirer’s memorabilia. (Pix: Ancom Nylex)

“It’s not about perfect form at this age,” Axelsen would later explain during the evening’s formal program.

It’s about falling in love with the game.

And fall in love they do, these young players, their faces flushed with excitement as they attempt to return his gentle serves.

Each successful shot is met with encouraging nods from the champion himself.

Like a rock star holding court with his tiniest fans, Axelsen takes time to inspire the next generation, posing with a group of wide-eyed kids at KLGCC. (Pix: Ancom Nylex)

Legends And Leaders: An Evening of Shared Wisdom

As the court activities wind down, the event seamlessly transitions into its second act at the banquet hall.

Dato’ Siew Ka Wei, Executive Vice Chairman of Ancom Nylex Berhad, takes centre stage, followed by Kew Hui Chin, the Managing Director and President Chemicals of HELM Asia..

Both share insights that bridge the gap between sporting excellence and corporate success.

“These partnerships aren’t just for one evening — they’re about building enduring relationships,” reflected Siew at the event, which was, at its heart, a celebration of partnerships between Ancom and HELM.

Meanwhile, Kew emphasised how the evening’s theme of celebrating partnerships deeply resonated with Helm’s core values.

Like our connection with Viktor, our strategic alliance with Ancom Nylex exemplifies this philosophy. Viktor’s journey – his resilience, ability to inspire young athletes, and grace in handling setbacks – mirrors the principles HELM holds dear.

Corporate meets court as Siew trades insights with Axelsen. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Inspiring the Next Generation: A Champion’s Perspective

Axelsen spoke his heartfelt words from the stage. “I’m always happy being able to inspire, especially the young generation. To see kids push forward, inspired by badminton – that’s an amazing privilege. It’s one of the best things about being a professional athlete,” he shared.

The Dane, a father of two, spoke passionately about nurturing young talent.

Of course you want the best for children. If you teach kids to treat people with respect, to be hardworking, we’re not pushing them but helping them find their passion.

He smiled, adding, “I wish they find something they love to do, and it can be anything in the world. I played football when I was younger.”

Axelsen also opened up about his personal journey, discussing his battles with back pain and what he considers his biggest challenge – the road to his second Olympic gold, both on and off the court.

Adding to the evening’s excitement, lucky draw winners received coveted Axelsen memorabilia, including signed books, jerseys and shirts. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Looking Ahead: From Scoring Systems to World Championships

He offered his view when asked about the proposed 3×15 scoring system.

The matches will be shorter. From my perspective, it might be better, though perhaps 5 sets of 11 would be preferable. I would much rather see bigger tournaments lasting over more days, like the Grand Slams.

As the conversation wrapped up, Axelsen confirmed he’s ready for another World Championship campaign.

His sharing was followed by a video presentation of Axelsen’s journey, which captured everyone’s attention.

It’s a reminder that behind every success story, whether in sports or business, lies years of dedication and countless unseen hours of hard work.

An intimate glimpse into the life of badminton’s finest, as guests at the special evening witness the many dimensions of Axelsen. From Olympic glory to tender family moments, the documentary captures the essence of a champion who balances sporting excellence with the warmth of fatherhood. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Where Dreams Take Flight: Beyond The Business of Sport

The evening culminates in a trophy ceremony for Ancom Nylex badminton champions, followed by eagerly anticipated photo sessions.

However, the most genuine smiles were already captured during those precious court-side moments.

Among those present were sporting legends: Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) singles head coach Kenneth Johansson, former two-time Malaysia Open champion Ong Ewe Hock and professional men’s doubles shuttler Tan Wee Kiong.

Badminton royalty and fans gathered at the Ancom Nylex x HELM event – (from right) Yogendran, Johansson and Ong shared the frame in a confluence of talent. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

This isn’t just another corporate event – it’s where business suits and sports jerseys find common ground, where handshakes are as crucial as backhands, and where future champions might find their spark.

As the night draws to a close at KLGCC, attendees leave with a mix of business cards and signed memorabilia, but more importantly, with the reminder that excellence begins with a dream and a willing mentor.

Guests seized the opportunity to capture memorable photographs with the Olympic champion, creating lasting mementoes of the evening. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

It’s an evening when corporate Malaysia proves that sometimes the most meaningful connections aren’t made across conference tables but across badminton courts.

And somewhere in that badminton hall, young players will go home knowing they returned Axelsen’s serves—sometimes, that’s all it takes to start believing in impossible dreams.

