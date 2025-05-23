Don Don Donki’s Malaysian Jingle: Some Stores Dance, Others Fall Silent

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In the bustling heart of Kuala Lumpur, another Don Don Donki store is singing its swan song.

The Nu Sentral branch, barely a year old, has joined the growing list of the Japanese retail chain’s Malaysian casualties, following the footsteps of its Tropicana Gardens Mall and IOI City Mall siblings.

Social media is buzzing with snapshots of clearance sales, showing empty shelves and discount signs screaming up to 40% off.

It’s a familiar sight that Malaysian shoppers have come to know – the final days of a retail outlet making its exit.

The Nu Sentral branch, which opened with much fanfare in June 2024, will close by the end of this month.

Don Don Donki in Malaysia: When Discount Meets Premium

Despite being a discount chain in its home country, Japan, Don Don Donki has taken on a different identity in Malaysia. Import costs, currency exchange rates, and its reputation for Japanese quality have transformed it into a premium shopping destination, with prices that many locals consider steep.

Yet, this hasn’t stopped the chain from expanding aggressively across Malaysia.

But not all that glitters is gold. While some locations like Lot 10 (the chain’s first in Malaysia), Sunway Pyramid, and Mid Valley continue to thrive, others haven’t been so lucky.

“Everything must go!” signs have become common, as bargain hunters swoop in for final deals.

It’s a reminder that even popular chains aren’t immune to market forces.

One local shopper said, “Expensive is one thing, but location is everything.”

The Japanese retail giant’s journey in Malaysia is a tale of hits and misses, proving that survival in the retail jungle is never guaranteed, even with a well-known catchy theme song.

