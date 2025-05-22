When Your Favourite Kopitiam Bans MIXUE

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

We’ve all been there – craving your favourite RM3 MIXUE drink while hanging out at the local coffee shop.

But what happens when that coffee shop says “absolutely not”?

That’s exactly what happened at a Malaysian kopitiam (which is what we call our traditional coffee shops here) when they posted a sign banning customers from bringing in Mixue drinks.

The plot twist? MIXUE’s shop is right across the street, tempting customers with ice-cold drinks at just RM3 – that’s nearly half the price of what the kopitiam charges.

Table Wars: The Battle of Abandoned Cups

The coffee shop’s staff are tired of cleaning up after customers who leave their MIXUE cups behind, turning their tables into a beverage graveyard.

Meanwhile, the shop owners are watching their drink sales disappear faster than a cold drink on a hot day.

The internet, being the internet, exploded with opinions.

Some folks say, “Come on, let people drink what they want!” while others remind us that running a business isn’t cheap—there’s rent to pay, staff to hire, and bills that don’t pay themselves.

One comment really hits home: “It’s like bringing your own snacks to a movie theatre – we all want to do it, but we know why they don’t allow it.”

As more budget-friendly chains like MIXUE pop up around town, our favourite local coffee shops are feeling the heat.

It’s not just about the drinks anymore – it’s about whether our neighbourhood kopitiams can survive in a world of fancy bubble tea and RM2 ice cream.

More Than Just Cheap Drinks – Here’s Why Malaysians Are Hooked

MIXUE’s popularity in Malaysia stems mainly from its affordable pricing, making delicious treats accessible to a broad audience.

The brand offers a diverse range of quality products, setting a new standard in the competitive dessert market.

Among the favourite drinks at MIXUE in Malaysia is the Classical Milk Tea with Coconut Jelly topping, a well-loved option among customers.

MIXUE also features a popular Lemon Series drink, where customers can enjoy a special deal: buy one drink and get an ice cream for just RM1!

MIXUE outlets also provide a relaxing environment with air conditioning and free WiFi, making them ideal for breaks or casual meetings.

READ MORE: Mixue Mania: China’s Budget Boba Boom Takes Over Malaysia

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.