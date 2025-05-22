Somewhere In TRX, There’s A Broccoli Living Its Best Life
A foreigner’s RM26 plate of stir-fried broccoli at a TRX ramen joint adds to Malaysia’s rising food costs dilemma.
Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.
A recent dining experience at a TRX ramen restaurant has led to a heated online discussion about Malaysia’s evolving food scene—and not in a good way.
The catalyst?
A RM26 plate of stir-fried broccoli that’s making everyone question whether we’ve officially lost the plot.
Let’s break down this now-viral receipt from a trendy ramen spot in TRX Mall:
- Stir-fried broccoli: RM26
- Lamb skewers (base order): RM30
- Additional lamb skewers: RM30
- Xinjiang-style egg fried noodles: RM18
- Total damage after tax and service charge: RM85.85
A Picture Worth A Thousand Complaints
The photos, posted on Xiaohongshu, tell a story that’s hard to digest.
A sparse arrangement of bright green broccoli florets on a gold-rimmed plate—maybe a third of a full head—sits alongside some lamb skewers presented on a stylish golden tray.
The presentation screams luxury dining, but the portions whisper, “We’re in a recession.”
Here’s what’s really cooking people’s goose: The broccoli side dish costs RM8 more than a full plate of Xinjiang-style noodles.
Let that sink in.
For the price of this modest portion of greens, you could probably buy enough broccoli from your local market to feed a family for a week.
When Even Luxury Watch Can’t Justify The Bill
Interestingly, the diner’s luxury watch, visible in one of the photos, adds a layer to the story.
When even well-heeled customers question your pricing, something’s amiss.
It’s not about whether people can afford it—it’s about whether it makes sense.
This isn’t just about expensive vegetables.
It’s a symptom of a larger trend in Malaysia’s urban food scene, particularly in premium locations like TRX:
- Rising operational costs being passed to consumers
- Location-based pricing reaching new heights
- The growing disconnect between restaurant prices and local income levels
- Shrinking portions with expanding price tags
More Than Just Expensive Greens
The social media response has been a mix of disbelief, humour, and genuine concern:
- “Is this broccoli watered with Evian?”
- “For RM26, that broccoli better help me file my taxes”
- “Remember when side dishes were actually side dish prices?”
While premium locations like TRX naturally command higher prices, the question remains: At what point does “premium pricing” cross into “unreasonable territory”?
We might have reached that point when a simple vegetable dish costs more than a main course.
As Malaysia’s food scene evolves, finding the balance between premium experiences and reasonable pricing becomes crucial.
Otherwise, we might end up with a two-tier system where basic vegetables become luxury items in certain postcodes.
READ MORE: Pork Noodle Chain Fined After RM8.50 to RM15.50 Price Hike Drama
READ MORE: Woman Faces Criticism For Selling Food At RM3.50 To Help The Poor
READ MORE: Popular Nasi Lemak Restaurant Charges RM1 For AC Room, KPDN Says Nothing Wrong With That
READ MORE: Beautiful But Unfinished: The Exchange TRX
Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.