Somewhere In TRX, There’s A Broccoli Living Its Best Life

A recent dining experience at a TRX ramen restaurant has led to a heated online discussion about Malaysia’s evolving food scene—and not in a good way.

The catalyst?

A RM26 plate of stir-fried broccoli that’s making everyone question whether we’ve officially lost the plot.

Let’s break down this now-viral receipt from a trendy ramen spot in TRX Mall:

Stir-fried broccoli: RM26

Lamb skewers (base order): RM30

Additional lamb skewers: RM30

Xinjiang-style egg fried noodles: RM18

Total damage after tax and service charge: RM85.85

A Picture Worth A Thousand Complaints

The photos, posted on Xiaohongshu, tell a story that’s hard to digest.

A sparse arrangement of bright green broccoli florets on a gold-rimmed plate—maybe a third of a full head—sits alongside some lamb skewers presented on a stylish golden tray.

The presentation screams luxury dining, but the portions whisper, “We’re in a recession.”

Here’s what’s really cooking people’s goose: The broccoli side dish costs RM8 more than a full plate of Xinjiang-style noodles.

Let that sink in.

For the price of this modest portion of greens, you could probably buy enough broccoli from your local market to feed a family for a week.

(Pix: Xiaohongshu: 起名字很难)

When Even Luxury Watch Can’t Justify The Bill

Interestingly, the diner’s luxury watch, visible in one of the photos, adds a layer to the story.

When even well-heeled customers question your pricing, something’s amiss.

It’s not about whether people can afford it—it’s about whether it makes sense.

This isn’t just about expensive vegetables.

It’s a symptom of a larger trend in Malaysia’s urban food scene, particularly in premium locations like TRX:

Rising operational costs being passed to consumers

Location-based pricing reaching new heights

The growing disconnect between restaurant prices and local income levels

Shrinking portions with expanding price tags

(Pix: Xiaohongshu: 起名字很难)

More Than Just Expensive Greens

The social media response has been a mix of disbelief, humour, and genuine concern:

“Is this broccoli watered with Evian?”

“For RM26, that broccoli better help me file my taxes”

“Remember when side dishes were actually side dish prices?”

While premium locations like TRX naturally command higher prices, the question remains: At what point does “premium pricing” cross into “unreasonable territory”?

We might have reached that point when a simple vegetable dish costs more than a main course.

As Malaysia’s food scene evolves, finding the balance between premium experiences and reasonable pricing becomes crucial.

Otherwise, we might end up with a two-tier system where basic vegetables become luxury items in certain postcodes.

