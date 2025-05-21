[Watch] “I Was High, But That’s My Past”: Malaysian Woman Addresses Viral Video Of Drug-Induced Seizure

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a candid social media response, a young Malaysian woman has come forward to address a widely circulated video showing her in what appears to be a drug-induced trembling episode.

The footage, which has been making the rounds on social media channels, particularly through nightlife-related accounts, shows her in a vulnerable state.

She acknowledges the incident in a video clip posted online but emphasises that it happened “a long time ago.”

Her statement is accompanied by official documentation—a police report filed in Pandan Indah, Ampang Jaya, Selangor, dated 15 May, indicating her approach to addressing the situation.

This incident highlights the lasting impact of substance abuse documentation in the social media age, where moments of vulnerability can be captured and shared indefinitely, affecting individuals long after their recovery and rehabilitation.

When Past Substance Use Meets Social Media’s Unforgiving Memory

In the video, she states, “Everything has been deleted,” referring to arrangements made with the person who initially shared the content.

She confirms that while legal action was initially pursued, the matter has since been settled between all parties involved.

The woman’s plea for public understanding touches on themes of redemption and personal growth.

Everyone has a past.

She urges viewers to stop sharing the controversial footage and allow her to move forward with her life.

Vape’s Violent Evolution

The incident at an apartment complex in Petaling Jaya also demonstrates the dangerous reality facing Malaysia’s younger generation.

Accordingly, the woman nearly lost her life due to the effects of a new synthetic drug, ‘piao piao’, which is being covertly distributed in vape form.

Like its predecessor, ‘Magic Mushroom,’ piao piao represents a dangerous evolution in substance abuse.

These aren’t just ordinary vapes; they’re wolves in sheep’s clothing, laced with potent synthetic compounds including ketamine and methamphetamine.

The results are devastating: users experience severe mental delirium and exhibit dangerous behavioural changes that can prove fatal.

A dramatic public awareness poster overseas shows a person falling through a purple-tinged space-like background, with the warning about “space oil drug” (Etomidate) being a dangerous controlled substance under the law. (Pix: Facebook)

Sweet Poison in Disguise

Most alarming is the calculated targeting of our youth.

Unscrupulous sellers are exploiting the vaping trend, marketing these lethal concoctions to teenagers who might not realise they’re inhaling something far more sinister than flavoured vapour.

What looks like a trendy vape pen could be a gateway to severe addiction or worse.

This incident isn’t just another headline – it’s a desperate wake-up call.

In the haze between legal vaping and illegal substances, our children are being caught in a deadly game of Russian roulette, where every puff could be their last.

