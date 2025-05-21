[Watch] Beggars CAN Be Choosers: KL’s Coin-Refusing Panhandler

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A seemingly routine act of charity at a Kuala Lumpur traffic light has led to widespread social media discussion.

A beggar turned down a driver’s offering simply because it was in coins.

The driver had attempted to donate RM1, made up of a 50-sen coin, two 20-sen coins, and a 10-sen piece, but was met with an unexpected wave of rejection from the elderly beggar, who promptly moved on to the next vehicle.

While some playfully suggested testing the beggar’s preferences with larger amounts in coins, others offered practical justifications for the rejection, noting the physical burden of carrying heavy coins throughout the day.

The practical-minded commenters pointed out that paper money could be easily deposited in ATMs after a day’s “work.”

Looking East: China’s QR Code Beggars Show the Future

The episode has also raised serious questions about genuine need versus selective begging, with some citizens expressing scepticism about the authenticity of such beggars.

One commenter even suggested redirecting charitable giving to known individuals in need, such as neighbours’ children, rather than street beggars.

This curious incident reflects our evolving society, where traditional notions of charity and begging are being reshaped by modern preferences and conveniences.

It truly challenges the age-old saying that beggars can’t be choosers.

Perhaps we can learn from China, which is so cashless that even beggars use WeChat QR codes when they beg for money.

