Humble Car, Expensive Taste: Toyota Vios Uncle’s RON95 Meltdown

A Toyota Vios owner in Malaysia is making waves online after throwing a fit over what he considers a fuel faux pas.

The drama unfolded when his nephew borrowed his car and committed what the owner saw as an unforgivable sin: filling up the tank with RON95 instead of his preferred RON97 fuel.

His solution? Driving until the tank runs completely empty before refilling with his precious RON97.

He expressed hope that nothing would happen to his car because “kita ni jenis jaga kereta”.

Posted in the “Toyota Vios 3rd & 4th Gen Community (Malaysia)” Facebook group, the incident has sparked both amusement and eye-rolls across social media.

Weird Flex, Weirder Reality: Malaysia’s Car Culture Gone Extra

In a classic case of “weird flex but okay,” the owner’s premium fuel fixation has made him the target of merciless mockery.

Social media users couldn’t resist pointing out that even BMW owners are content with RON95, with one commenter quipping, “Mate, even if you put rocket fuel in it, it’s still a Vios.”

The incident has become a perfect metaphor for Malaysia’s unique brand of car culture, where vehicle ownership often crosses into the territory of personal identity.

While the Vios owner’s reaction might seem excessive, it reflects a broader phenomenon of car owners treating their vehicles like precious babies, regardless of make or model.

Setakat baru skali full tank ron 95 dah kelam kabut "harap2 la tak jadi apa2".. dah mcm keta merc padahal vios spec E ja pun.. — Saf (@qushairysafuan) May 16, 2025

It’s Like Buying Evian Water To Wash Your Car

For those wondering what the fuss is all about, RON (Research Octane Number) ratings simply indicate how well the fuel resists ‘knocking‘—that engine-rattling sound that occurs during combustion.

RON95 currently costs RM2.05 per litre, RON97 at RM3.07 per litre, and RON100 (available at selected stations) at around RM5 per litre.

Most modern cars, including luxury vehicles, are perfectly happy running on RON95.

The higher octane RON97 or RON100 only makes a real difference in high-performance vehicles with engines specifically designed for premium fuel.

For a standard Vios, which starts at RM89,600 in Malaysia, the extra ringgit spent on premium fuel is essentially pouring money down the drain.

Sure, it’s more expensive, but your car won’t know the difference.

