[Watch] Student Unable To Sit After Caning, Parent Refuse Peace Talks

What started as a simple uniform mix-up has escalated into a police case after a disciplinary teacher’s caning left a 14-year-old student severely bruised and unable to sit properly, with his mother firmly rejecting all peace talks.

The incident at SMJK Khai Mun in Bentong, Pahanng, has led to a heated debate about school disciplinary measures.

The student’s mother, known only as Madam Gan, refused to back down or attend reconciliation meetings.

“My son wore his PE attire by mistake, but the punishment was far from fitting the crime,” said the single mother of three, whose son received three strokes of the cane that left him with severe bruising.

An apology isn’t enough – the teacher needs to face proper disciplinary action and be transferred.

Mass Disciplinary Action Draws Education Department’s Attention

The recent incident wasn’t isolated – approximately 40 students faced punishment that day, with boys receiving cane strokes while girls were caned on their hands during a school hall assembly.

The situation has since taken an ugly turn on social media, with Madam Gan reporting cyberbullying against her family, including attacks from a school staff member’s child.

Education authorities, including the Bentong Education Department, have stepped in to mediate.

A spokesperson emphasised that excessive corporal punishment constitutes school violence and warrants investigation.

Meanwhile, the school administration has maintained silence, citing ongoing investigations.

Educator Speaks Out Against Corporal Punishment

In a compelling response, a teacher has come forward to condemn the use of physical punishment in schools.

He emphasised that physically disciplining students is not justified, regardless of whether one works in a regular school, kindergarten, or private tutor.

“Some might claim it’s for the student’s own good or that it helps teach them a lesson,” the teacher explained, “but this approach achieves nothing positive.”

He added that physical punishment often results in students developing fear, trauma, and an aversion to education.

More aggressive students might develop resentment and hatred towards their teachers, while more sensitive ones could become traumatised and terrified of attending school.

The educator strongly criticised the notion of using violence as an outlet for teacher frustration, stating that even minimal physical punishment, such as hand slapping, should be eliminated from educational practices.

He stressed that despite having given multiple warnings to students in the past, violence is never the answer, marking a clear shift away from traditional physical punishment methods in education.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Sin Chew

