[Watch] Kajang Hospital Security Guard Allegedly Demands RM50 Per Parking Spot, Threatens To Clamp Vehicles

A security guard at Kajang Hospital has been exposed for allegedly demanding up to RM50 from visitors for parking spots, threatening to clamp their vehicles if they refuse to pay.

The scheme came to light after footage surfaced showing the uniformed guard patrolling the hospital’s parking area.

According to a viral social media post, the guard particularly targets elderly visitors and outsiders, presenting them with an ultimatum: pay up or risk getting their vehicle clamped.

A man who confronted the security guard claimed his mother fell victim to the alleged scam and was left visibly distressed.

She claims it’s staff parking, and if you don’t want your car clamped, you need to pay him RM50.

Public Outrage Grows as Multiple Victims Report Similar Extortion Attempts

The incident has sparked widespread outrage on social media, with numerous individuals coming forward with similar experiences.

One user reported being charged RM10 in a comparable situation, suggesting this might be a regular practice.

“If he’s doing this with just a security guard position, imagine if he gets promoted,” one concerned commenter noted, while others called for immediate action from hospital management.

Social media users are demanding:

An immediate investigation by hospital management

Termination of the security company’s contract

Police reports to be filed

Internal security unit involvement

As more victims share their stories, the incident has raised serious concerns about visitor exploitation at healthcare facilities.

Hospital authorities have yet to release an official statement regarding these allegations.

[Note: These allegations are based on social media posts and have not been officially verified by authorities at the time of writing.]

